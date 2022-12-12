Ronaldo’s iconic last-minute match-winning goals ranked by Youtube views

Cristiano Ronaldo is a footballing legend and has been stealing headlines the last few weeks, from leaving Manchester United, to making a World Cup record. Earlier this week, he scored another last-minute goal against South Korea, however, it was ruled offside.

The Portuguese icon has netted 818 goals in his 19-year career. Many of these were remembered for being last-minute, match-winning goals, and thanks to YouTube, fans can relive these.

Interested in seeing which of Ronaldo’s iconic goals are the most popular, VoetbalTravel analysed official YouTube viewership figures to establish the most viewed last-minute match-winning goals from the man himself.

Ronaldo’s Last-Minute Match-Winning Goals, Ranked:

Please see the complete data sheet for all results here

Key Findings:

Taking the first-place crown is Real Madrid’s 2-1 win against Barcelona in March 2016 with an astonishing 13 million views. Barcelona scored the first goal, followed by Benzema for Real Madrid in the 62nd minute, but it wasn’t until Ronaldo scored the final goal in the 85th minute that put Real Madrid in the lead.

Coming in second is Manchester United's 3-2 victory against Tottenham in March this year, earning over 9.9 million views on the platform. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, and his last goal secured United the win in the 81st minute, proving to the Northern side why he is one of the best.

In third place is Ronaldo's 88th-minute winner against Lazio in January 2019, with almost 8 million YouTube views. This match was notable for Ronaldo scoring a penalty, which put Juventus ahead and earned Ronaldo his 30th league tally at the time.

Ronaldo scored his most recent match-winning goal a few weeks ago against Sheriff, putting United 3-0 ahead again in the 81st minute, it currently has over 1.7 million views.

His first last-minute goal for Portugal appears at #12, gaining almost 1.5 million views. Ronaldo scored this goal in the 95th minute against the Republic of Ireland last year after it went to extra time and was notorious for earning him the title of the men's all-time international top scorer.

Trailing at the bottom of the top 15 results with over 526,000 views is Portugal's match against Egypt in 2018, where Ronaldo scored with just one second to go in stoppage time. It has almost 700,000 less views than his hat-trick performance for Portugal against Switzerland at #13 but is still remarked as one of his best.

Ronaldo scored goals in the 81st minute the most, occurring in four out of the ten results here.

, occurring in four out of the ten results here. All these results are in the millions, with a combined viewing total of over 64 million.

Methodology :

VoetbalTravel sought to determine Cristiano Ronaldo’s most-watched last-minute match-winning goals.

To achieve this, a seed list was created consisting of Ronaldo’s last-minute goals by sourcing data from a YouTube video compilation. VoetbalTravel then sourced YouTube videos per individual match included, finding ones with the highest views, a combination of official videos by BTSport and Serie A, and fan videos. Details of the opponent, final score, the match date, view count, and the date of the collection were collated into a table. Matches that were included in the compilation video source that resulted in a draw, not a win were excluded from the data. Upon review, VoetbalTravel then ranked the data in order of views, from most to least viewed. All data was obtained by VoetbalTravel on 24th November 2022 and is subject to change.