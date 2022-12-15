Meet the new medical students going fourth

As the nation grapples with a shortfall in health professionals the University of Sunderland continues to invest in the next generation of doctors – welcoming its fourth intake of students to its School of Medicine this term.

Despite the disruption of Covid-19 throughout their A-level studies, these students have demonstrated remarkable resilience to achieve top grades which has led to a place on the MBChB Medicine undergraduate programme.

This is the fourth intake Sunderland has accepted since launching its School of Medicine in 2018, supporting the growth of GPs in the region.

From their very first term these student doctors will benefit from the University’s new multi-million-pound Anatomy Centre. The centre provides a range of dedicated, state-of-the-art learning environment for staff and students, influencing the education of future generations of doctors, nurses, and other key healthcare workers.

Head of the School of Medicine, Professor Scott Wilkes, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our fourth intake of medical students to our school.

“Despite the pandemic affecting their studies, 98% have achieved AAA or better with 20% achieving A*A*A*.

“This is particularly gratifying when we have preserved our ethos of making medical accessible to talented students who may not have had the opportunity but most certainly have the talent to succeed with a significant number from socio-economically less privileged backgrounds including from the north-east.

“This will be the first year where our students will enjoy a full anatomy experience in our new Anatomy Centre.”

Ayla Bhatti, 18, from Newcastle, wanted to train as a doctor to combine her passion for continuous learning with a desire to help people. Before joining the University she attended Newcastle High School for Girls studying Biology, Chemistry and Business Studies at A-Level.

She said: “So far, the course has been both interesting and challenging but I am enjoying learning all the new concepts which are being introduced.

“I chose to study medicine at Sunderland as the facilities were some of the best I had seen whilst considering different medical schools.

“Once I graduate, I am excited to explore the many different medical specialties in my foundation years, especially paediatrics and general practice.”

Earlier this year, Professor Wilkes gave evidence before the Health and Social Care Select Committee in Parliament, exploring whether medical education can and should be reformed to help improve the training of future medics.

Professor Wilkes formed part of a panel alongside some of the biggest names in the medical profession.

While agreeing that there is a need for more doctors, Professor Wilkes highlighted the positive impact Sunderland’s School of Medicine has had and is continuing to have on the city since its first intake of students.

“We have had a success story in Sunderland,” he said.

“What we’re seeing in the city is the impact of the medical school on health and wealth.

“We’re recruiting local students but we’re also recruiting students from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

“What we do know is students generally work where they train or indeed where their families come from, and we’ve certainly seen that siting a medical school in Sunderland is already beginning to have a significant impact on those sorts of metrics.

“We are seeing the investment from the local hospital trust with a brand-new eye hospital; we’re seeing an increase in small/medium enterprise coming into the city; we’re seeing an increase in hotels; we are seeing doctors being attracted into the area into the acute trusts and we’re seeing GPs for the first time putting their hands up to be medical educators.”

Professor Wilkes, who is also a GP in North Tyneside, added applications per place figures at the medical school are “very healthy” and there are a lot of talented UK students with ability to become doctors.