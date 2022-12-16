Container firm donates to North East foodbanks in the run up to Christmas

North East container firm, Cleveland Containers, has donated food and other essentials to a number of foodbanks across the region to help families who are struggling as Christmas approaches.

The staff at Stockton-based Cleveland Containers, which was founded in 2011 by husband-and-wife Johnathan and Jane Bulmer, clubbed together to support four foodbanks by bringing in their own food donations. The company provided additional donations and funds to reach a total value of £4000.

The team chose to donate to the White Feather Project in North Ormesby, a charity who aim to eliminate food deprivation, providing £750 worth of collected food and a £250 monetary donation. Hartlepool Foodbank, Harbour Support Services in Hartlepool and Little Sprouts in Stockton, will each receive a £1,000 monetary donation.

The firm decided to support the foodbanks this year as the cost-of-living crisis continues and hunger and poverty rises across the local area.

Chief executive officer Johnathan Bulmer from Cleveland Containers said: “It’s difficult for a lot of families this year, especially at Christmas time, and we want to help by proving necessities, such as food and toiletries, to those who need it most.

“If we can assist a few families by reducing their financial burden and allowing them to have a Christmas dinner this year, then we’ve achieved what we set out to do.”

Each Christmas, the team at the North East Company of the Year choose a charity close to someone’s heart, whether national or local, and fundraises for it.

Cleveland Containers has previously donated to Alzheimer’s Society, Maxi’s Mates Rescue & Rehoming Centre, Women’s Refuge, Support for Ukraine and many more over the years. More recently, the team raised £610 for the Macmillan Coffee Morning and £473 for the Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day.

Johnathan added: “We always think about people at Cleveland Containers and put our full energy into fundraising.”

HR advisor Joely Clark, marketing manager Mellieha Blair and marketing apprentice Lucy Bell accompanied the haulier to take the container, with the donations that have been collected over a number of weeks, from head office to The White Feather Project.

Cleveland Containers recently won two awards at the SME National Business Awards, including silver in the Family Business of the Year category and gold in the High Growth Business of the Year category.

For more information on Cleveland Containers, visit clevelandcontainers.co.uk