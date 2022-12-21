Elden Ring or Immortality: The hardest video games of 2022, revealed

Elden Ring has won The Game of the Year Award 2022. However, as 2022 comes to an end which popular games have been the hardest video games of the year?

The experts at Findmycasino.com created a list of 2022’s highest-rated video games using Metacritic.com, and utilised YouTube views and ownership statistics from Steam in order to establish the games with the most cheat code views per player.

Key Findings:

Immortality is the hardest video game of 2022, with 0.63 cheat code views per player.

is the hardest video game of 2022, with views per player. Elden Ring is the most obtained video game of 2022 with 15,296,667 video game owners.

is the most obtained video game of 2022 with video game owners. Elden Ring has the most cheat code views on YouTube (over 6.5 million times). This is over 12 times more than NIER: Automata The End of Yorha which places third in the table.

The results

Rank Video Game Cheat code views Number of game owners Cheat code views per player 1 Immortality 20,500 32,400 0.63 2 Elden Ring 6,522,800 15,296,667 0.43 3 NIER: Automata – The End of Yorha Edition 537,000 2,706,667 0.20 4 Destiny 2 The Witch Queen 6,500 49,100 0.13 5 Total War Warhammer III 164,900 1,509,233 0.11 6 Two-point Campus 4,200 73,900 0.06 7 Neon White 8,800 194,233 0.05 8 Monster Hunter rise 134,500 2,993,333 0.04 9 Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster 6,700 152,600 0.04 10 Marvel’s Spider-man Remastered 29,400 957,600 0.03 11 Deathloop 29,400 957,600 0.03 12 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge 6,300 240,230 0.03 13 Rogue Legacy 2 11,500 442,567 0.03 14 The Stanley Parable ultra-deluxe 5,300 529,600 0.01 15 Tunic 1,300 248,000 0.01

Immortality is the hardest video game of 2022

Findmycasino.com can reveal that the video game with the most cheat hack views per player is Immortality, totalling 0.63 on average. This is 46% more views per player than Elden Ring (0.43) in second place and over 3 times the number of cheat views per player than NIER: Automata – The End of Yorha in third (0.20 per player).

Elden Ring places second with 0.43 cheat code views per player. The most popular game on the list with over 15 million players, cheat codes have been viewed on YouTube over 6.5 million times. This is over 12 times more than NIER: Automata The End of Yorha which places second with 537,000 cheat code views.

Nier Automata – The End of Yorha places third, with 0.20 cheat code views per player. There are over 2.7 million owners of the game, which makes Nier the third most popular game of all those analysed. Nier has received over 81% more views for its cheat codes than Total War Warhammer III (0.11 per player) which places fourth overall.

Tunic and The Stanley Parable ultra-deluxe complete the list

The easiest games of those analysed are The Stanley Parable (ultra-deluxe) and Tunic, both with just 0.01 cheat code views per player. This 98% fewer cheat code views than Immortality (0.63 per player) in first place.