Let battle commence, or perhaps not. Finally, an affordable GCSE app that helps students improve grades and learn their way, with real-time AI feedback.

Enjoyable, effective learning, without the stress.

As a parent, you’ve probably asked yourself: “Why hasn’t anyone fixed out-of-classroom studying yet?” Between outdated methods, expensive tutors, and students who won’t engage, learning and revision can feel like a battleground for many families.

That’s why Inspired Learning AI was created. Designed specifically for today’s learners, this highly engaging, yet affordable learning app delivers GCSE exam-focused, structured learning that actually sticks, and real-time marking and feedback, all powered by responsible AI. No gimmicks. No overwhelm. Just smart tools that help students stay motivated, improve faster, and build real confidence.

“Gen Z students don’t respond to the old ways. They need engaging content, instant feedback, and revision that fits their attention span. Inspired Learning gives us that, without compromising quality.” Donna Rouse, Head of Maths

Whether your child prefers videos, e-books, flashcards, or quizzes, Inspired Learning AI adapts to their unique style and level. And with real-time marking, suggested improvements, and full curriculum alignment, it’s like having a “Tutor in their Pocket” minus the cost of one-to-one tuition.

Talking about the launch, Julian Tomkins from Inspired Learning AI said: “Students can learn in the style that suits them best, from e-books to flashcards, videos and quizzes, with real-time AI marking and feedback of exam-style questions. Inspired Learning AI offers short, sharp revision interactions that align with how Gen Z learns best. Fast, focused, and on-demand.”

The app, available now on the App Store and Google Play, covers GCSE Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Spanish, with more subjects on the way. It’s free to get started and just £5.99/month for the fully unlocked premium version.

Parents can rest easier knowing their child is supported, engaged, and learning in a way that actually works. Finally.

Learn more at https://inspiredlearning.ai