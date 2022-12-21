How Businesses Can Balance Cost Reduction and Sustainable Growth – Free Expert Tips in Upcoming Webinar

As we enter a new year, many businesses are facing challenges when it comes to reducing business costs whilst still growing the business.

With this in mind, the upcoming ‘In conversation with Q5’, webinar hosted by the award-winning organisational health consultancy, is taking place on Tuesday 31st January at 5pm via Teams to explore how businesses can tread the fine line between cost reduction and sustainable growth.

Speakers Emma Humphreys, Interim Chief Financial Officer at News UK, Nicola Downing, CEO at Ricoh Europe and Graham Page, Organisational Design Director at Q5.

During this live streamed discussion, the expert panel will discuss how to reduce business costs while continuing to make sustainable growth in the current climate. The discussion will be catered towards CEOs, CFOs and senior executives, with the experts sharing actionable tips on how to enter this process, who to involve and which approach works.

During the webinar, Q5, which was named as one of Sunday Times’ Best 100 Small Companies in 2022, will set out to explore the following questions:

How do you protect your customer/client outcomes whilst reducing cost?

How do you protect the culture during a re-alignment phase?

How do you ensure costs don’t creep back in?

How do you determine whether the changes call for a material shift in the way you operate vs doing the ‘same with less’?

How do you avoid employee fatigue during the re-alignment phase?

Speaking of the upcoming webinar, Annabel Tonge, Brand and Marketing Director at Q5, said: “We are looking forward to kick starting the year how we mean to go by tackling some of the most challenging issues impacting businesses right now.

“2022 saw us launch our webinar series and we can’t wait to go bigger and better in 2023 with some fantastic expert speakers in the pipeline.”

To sign up to the webinar, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/how-to-tread-the-fine-line-between-cost-reduction-and-sustainable-growth-tickets-477250387757#

Q5 are experts in organisational health and are passionate about helping organisations shape and deliver the culture that supports their strategic goals. For more information please visit: https://www.q5partners.com/