2024 Emmy Nominations: Celebrating Excellence in Television

The 76th annual Emmy Awards nominations have been announced, recognizing the outstanding achievements in television for the past year. This year’s nominations reflect a diverse array of genres, storytelling techniques, and performances, highlighting the dynamic nature of contemporary television. The awards ceremony is set to take place on September 15, 2024, broadcast live on ABC.

Outstanding Drama Series

Leading the nominations in the drama category, HBO’s “Succession” continues to dominate with its gripping portrayal of a media empire’s power struggles. Joining “Succession” are “The Last of Us,” a post-apocalyptic saga; “Better Call Saul,” the prequel to “Breaking Bad”; and the fantasy epic “House of the Dragon.” Other nominees include “The White Lotus,” “Andor,” “Yellowjackets,” and the historical drama “Shōgun”​ (Television Academy)​​ (Television Academy)​.

Outstanding Comedy Series

In the comedy arena, “The Bear” has emerged as a strong contender, alongside the ever-popular “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary.” Also vying for the top spot are “Only Murders in the Building,” “Barry,” “Wednesday,” “Poker Face,” and “Reservation Dogs.” These series have been celebrated for their humor, innovation, and the depth of their characters​ (Television Academy)​​ (Television Academy)​.

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

The limited series category features a mix of intense drama and true crime narratives. “Beef,” “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “Daisy Jones & The Six,” and “Black Bird” are all in the running. These series have captivated audiences with their unique storytelling and compelling performances​ (Television Academy)​​ (Television Academy)​.

Lead Acting Categories

In the lead acting categories for drama, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong from “Succession” are both nominated for their powerful performances. They are joined by Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul,” Pedro Pascal for “The Last of Us,” Jeff Bridges for “The Old Man,” and Diego Luna for “Andor”​ (Television Academy)​​ (Television Academy)​.

The lead actress in a drama series category sees Sarah Snook from “Succession” facing off against Bella Ramsey from “The Last of Us,” Melanie Lynskey from “Yellowjackets,” Elisabeth Moss from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Imelda Staunton from “The Crown,” and Keri Russell from “The Diplomat”​ (Television Academy)​​ (Television Academy)​.

Comedy Lead Actors and Actresses

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Steve Martin and Martin Short (both from “Only Murders in the Building”), and Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) are the nominees for lead actor in a comedy series​ (Television Academy)​​ (Television Academy)​.

In the lead actress in a comedy series category, Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), and Selina Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”) are all in contention​ (Television Academy)​​ (Television Academy)​.

Conclusion

The 2024 Emmy nominations underscore the richness and variety in television today, celebrating both new series and returning favorites. As the industry continues to evolve, these nominations reflect a blend of traditional storytelling and innovative approaches, promising an exciting awards ceremony in September.

For a detailed list of all nominees, visit the Television Academy website​ (Television Academy)​​ (Television Academy)​.