25 Years of Adventure: Tracing the Nissan X-Trail’s journey

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the Nissan X-Trail. Since the first-generation launched in November 2000, the X-Trail has been a trailblazer in the mid-size SUV segment and achieved global sales exceeding 8.1 million units*.

While the latest, fourth-generation X-Trail is currently available in 95 countries and features a premium cabin with advanced technologies such as e-POWER, a Variable Compression Turbo engine, and e-4ORCE, today we look back on the earlier generations that helped establish one of Nissan’s most well-known nameplates and explore the X-Trail’s 25-year journey.

The meaning behind the name

The “X” in X-TRAIL represents extreme sports, evoking a spirit of adventure and the dynamic power of 4×4 vehicles. “TRAIL” refers to footprints, off-road paths and rugged terrain. Together, they embody a dynamic 4WD concept that connects people with the great outdoors.

First-generation X-Trail (T30) – 2000 to 2007

Designed as a “4WD for four that’s comfortable and fun,” the first-generation T30 X-Trail targeted 20-to-30 year-old’s who enjoyed outdoor sports and an active lifestyle. Prior to its arrival, SUVs were generally perceived as fuel-inefficient, difficult to drive and expensive. The T30 X-Trail set out to shatter these stereotypes as an SUV that combined sportiness with everyday practicality.

It featured a spacious interior suitable for outdoor and sports use, a class-leading cargo area, washable luggage boards and water-repellent seats for easy cleaning. In a 2003 minor update, comfort was significantly improved with the introduction of a pop-up steering wheel featuring a maximum tilt angle of 45 degrees. This innovation greatly expanded the usable space in the driver’s area, making it easier for drivers to change shoes while seated. While the concept might sound unusual, it was particularly useful for winter sports lovers, such as snowboarders, who could drive to the ski fields in their normal shoes and change into boots prior to leaving the car. In addition, the seat’s ample recline offered drivers an opportunity to take a leisurely break, providing plenty of space to relax without their feet touching the steering wheel.

Furthermore, the ‘Hyper Roof Rail’, which integrates three functions — driving lights, roof rails and roof bars — not only retained the conventional roof rail functionality but also featured driving lights mounted on the rails’ front ends. These lights cast a broader light than high beams, enhancing visibility and boosting driver confidence during nighttime travel.

Technologically, the T30 X-Trail debuted Nissan’s innovative ALL MODE 4×4 system — designed for front-wheel-drive layouts — which intelligently detects driving and road conditions to distribute optimal torque to the rear wheels for enhanced performance. It achieved optimal fuel efficiency in normal driving by utilizing front-wheel drive and ensured stable performance on slippery roads through electronic control. Drivers could switch seamlessly between AUTO Mode, 2WD and LOCK mode (which provided a fixed torque distribution of 57:43).

Exclusive to Japan, an ‘X-Trail GT’ featured the groundbreaking SR20VET engine — the world’s first to combine VVL (variable valve lift and timing) with a turbo — delivering exhilarating acceleration and 280 PS (206 kW). The unique combination of 2-liter intercooled turbo engine and SUV body, makes it a sort-after performance model amongst enthusiasts even today.

Second-generation X-Trail (T31) – 2007 to 2013

The T31 X-Trail evolved the T30’s DNA, embracing the concept of “tough gear to fully enjoy outdoor sports.” Nissan engineered the model to be ‘a tough, versatile SUV that stimulates a driver’s spirit of adventure’. It sported a bold exterior that highlighted its impressive off-road capability paired with a more premium interior that was both spacious and functional.

The T31’s standout feature was its cutting-edge electronic 4WD system ALL MODE 4×4-i with Yaw Movement Control that ensured excellent all-weather performance. The system analyzed data from steering angle sensors, yaw-rate sensors and G sensors to predict the driver’s intended cornering line and automatically adjusted torque distribution to provide smooth cornering even on slippery roads. Additional features like Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist also ensured safer, more confident driving.

The T31 also offered a washable two-deck luggage compartment and a water repellant interior, boosting convenience and comfort.

Third-generation X-Trail (T32) – 2013 to 2022

The third-generation, T32 X-Trail — marketed as the Rogue in North America — arrived with a sleeker, more premium design, targeting young outdoor enthusiasts. It retained the ALL MODE 4×4-i system as well as Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and Yaw Moment Control.

The T32 was available with both gasoline and hybrid powertrain and introduced world-first technologies such as Active Ride Control, Active Engine Brake and Cornering Stability Assist, significantly improving ride comfort, drivability and safety.

After a minor update, it adopted Intelligent Around View Monitor for parking assistance and ProPILOT** advanced drive assist technology that supports acceleration, braking and steering on single-lane highways.

Functionally, the T32 retained the popular waterproof floor, seats and large cargo space, and added flexible luggage features and a hands-free remote-controlled back door for enhanced usability.

Fourth-generation X-Trail (T33) – 2020 to present

Launched in North America (as the Rogue) in 2020 and Japan in 2022, the fourth generation T33 X-Trail inherits the tough gear DNA of its first-generation predecessor, while offering even higher levels of quality. Featuring available e-POWER and e-4ORCE electric 4WD control technology, it delivers new levels of performance, practicality and comfort.

The X-Trail’s available e-POWER hybrid powertrain features high-output motors to deliver a powerful and smooth driving experience. The system leverages a compact VC-Turbo gasoline engine solely as a generator to produce electricity. The e-POWER system delivers a smooth, quiet and responsive drive like an EV with the convenience and range confidence of a petrol engine.

Furthermore, the available e-4ORCE system integrates Nissan’s electrification, 4WD control and chassis control technologies. It optimizes driving force to all four wheels using high-output motors and brake control, offering excellent performance on snowy and mountainous roads, and providing a comfortable ride in all conditions.

The T33 also boasts a wider luggage opening for easier access, a 100 Volt AC power supply (for Japan domestic models) for outdoor and emergency use, and a BOSE Premium Sound System featuring nine speakers tuned specifically for the X-Trail that delivers an exceptional audio experience.

The T33 X-Trail carries forward the T30’s Tough Gear DNA while evolving into a one-of-a-kind SUV that blends cutting-edge technology with sophisticated refinement. In concert with the 25th Anniversary, in Japan, the recent addition of a new NISMO grade as well as introduction of a ROCK CREEK model continue to lift the bar and add excitement for owners.

Throughout its 25-year journey, the Nissan X-Trail has brought people closer to the outdoors, to new horizons, and to each other. As we celebrate this milestone, we invite you to continue the adventure with us — because the best trails are yet to be traveled.

*Includes X-Trail and Rogue nameplates, accurate as at June 2025.

**ProPILOT Assist in markets such as North America