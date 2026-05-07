



Cinema Goes Analog: “This Is How The World Ends” Debuts as First Straight-to-VHS Film in Two Decades

“This Is How The World Ends” launches a physical-media rebellion in the digital age

Title: This Is How the World Ends

Writer & Director: Robert dos Santos

Producers: Byron Davis, Suraya Suliman

Cast: Sean Cameron Michael (The Mummy, How To Catch A Killer, Invictus) Frances Shalto-Douglas (The Kissing Booth, Boy Kills World, Fatal Seduction) Josh Kempen (Winnie Mandela, Last King of The Cross)

Genre: Adventure / Sci-Fi

Runtime: 90 Minutes

Country: USA / South Africa

In an era defined by streaming algorithms, AI-generated content, and an ongoing debate about the future of theatrical cinema, one film company is taking a radically different path.

Seemingly going backwards to go forwards, And Films has announced the upcoming release of This Is How The World Ends, a feature film that will debut on VHS, marking thefirst worldwide straight-to-VHS release in 20 years and the first of its kind in the modern digital age.

Once considered a mark of failure in the 1990s, the phrase “straight-to-VHS” historically signalled that a film wasn’t good enough to make it to theatres. But with This Is How The World Ends, that label is being reclaimed, and transformed into a statement.

“‘Straight to VHS used to be a slur in the 90s.” said writer and director Robert dos Santos in a statement. “But not anymore. Today it represents that your film is crafted with intention, and made for those who truly love films.”

In a media landscape dominated by LLM’s and algorithmic recommendations, the filmmakers behind This Is How The World Ends are embracing a different philosophy: cinema as something tangible, collectible, and human.

“In the digital world of AI, streaming, and downloads, we’ve lost touch with what it means to fall in love with cinema.” the filmmakers continued. “We’ve lost the shared experience of sitting together to watch a film, the feeling of picking up a film you own, and the ability to place it on a shelf for all to see. Physical media gave us that connection, and like with vinylrecords, it’s time to bring it back.”

The decision to release the film exclusively on VHS is a deliberate rebellion against the increasingly digital nature of modern entertainment. While studios race toward streaming-first models and AI experimentation, the creators of This Is How The World Ends are turning toward an audience first model and physical media.

“This is a film that is made by humans, for humans.” dos Santos said, “This is cinema you can hold, touch, and most importantly own.”

The film’s title, This Is How The World Ends, reflects the moment the industry, and the world,finds itself in today: a period of technological upheaval, cultural uncertainty, and debate about whether cinema as we know it is disappearing.

Rather than mourn that shift, the filmmakers are using it as a starting point. By releasing the film on VHS before stepping out into streaming and other formats, looking to spark a revival of physical formats and reintroduce audiences to a form of media consumption built on intentionality rather than convenience.

The VHS release of This Is How The World Ends will mark the beginning of what the company hopes will become a broader movement within independent filmmaking: a return to physical formats as both an artistic statement and a new distribution model. Bringing awareness to the format, the release coincides with international VHS day, on 7 June 2026.

FILM SUMMARY

When the war between humans and the AI Machine States breaks out, misinformation and confusion reigns supreme. While the government pumps out reports that everything is going to be okay, the underground news reports that this might very well be the end.



In the midst of this uncertainty, something unique is happening. The party to end all parties, dubbed the last party on earth, is taking place deep in the desert. While some are living with blinkers on, Dani Freeman knows that this is the end, and she makes the choice to journey deep into the desert to experience what life has to offer for one last time.



Believing that this war will blow over, Tom Freeman is sent to track down his sister and bring her back. But with a world that is falling apart at the seams, he must overcome a dangerous journey to the end of the world, as well as his own mortality.

ABOUT THE FILMING

This Is How The World Ends was filmed during a live event in the driest part of Southern Africa. In May 2023, amongst 30 000 people, the filmmakers took to the dust and were able to capture images which cannot be found elsewhere on earth.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

With 40+ international awards and nominations to his name Robert dos Santos is without a doubt one of the visionaries changing the face of film today.

This once upon a time lawyer has thrown his court robes aside and plunged headfirst into the world of directing with explosive results. Winning at the Los Angeles Film awards and earning an honorary mention by Hollywood New Directors he has worked with countless high profile international brands ranging from Warner Group to Canal+ to Multichoice.

A master of storytelling with a focus on strong narratives each of his projects exude a confident and effortless cinematic touch that will take your breath away. This is without a doubt a director to keep your eyes on.



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