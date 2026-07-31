Events Company Takes Entertainment To New Heights

Walking Tall: How Rebel Event Entertainment is Taking Events to New Heights

A former secondary school PE and Dance teacher from Gateshead has swapped the classroom for the spotlight and is now helping to create unforgettable experiences at events across the UK.

Rebecca Matthews, founder of Rebel Event Entertainment, has built a thriving business providing bespoke entertainment packages for weddings, corporate functions, festivals, birthday celebrations and large-scale public events.

Based in the North East but travelling nationwide, Rebel Event Entertainment offers a range of eye-catching performances including fire artists, stilt walkers, mirror performers, disco ball-headed dancers and themed character entertainers.

“We specialise in creating unique entertainment experiences that people remember long after the event is over,” said Rebecca. “Whether it’s a wedding, a corporate event or a large arena show, we love bringing something different and exciting that really captures people’s attention.”

Among the company’s most popular attractions are its highly skilled stilt walkers, who do far more than simply walk above the crowd.

“Our performers dance, interact with guests, pose for photographs and create amazing moments,” Rebecca explained. “The mirror performers and disco ball dancers are always a huge hit too. People often have to do a double take when they see them.”

Rebecca’s journey into the events industry began at the age of three when she first started dancing. Although performance was always a major part of her life, she initially pursued a career in education, becoming a qualified secondary school teacher specialising in PE and dance.

After spending a decade in the classroom, she made the bold decision to leave teaching and focus full-time on her entertainment business.

“Teaching and performing actually have a lot in common,” she said. “As a teacher you’re standing in front of people every day, engaging them and capturing their attention. I’ve simply taken those skills and applied them in a different environment.”

Today, Rebel Event Entertainment employs a team of around 12 performers, many of whom Rebecca has personally trained in specialist skills such as stilt walking and fire performance. She is particularly passionate about helping young performers gain valuable industry experience.

“Many of the people who work with us are studying performing arts at college or university,” she said. “It gives them a real insight into the industry and the opportunity to gain experience working as professional performers.”

The company has recently appeared at major events including the Motorcycle Show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, where performers wowed crowds with fire displays and arena entertainment.

Despite the rapid growth of the business, Rebecca says this is only the beginning.

“We’re going bigger, bolder and better,” she said. “We’re investing in more elaborate productions, expanding further afield and creating even more spectacular experiences. If you see a stilt walker at an event, I want it to be one of our team.”

For Rebecca, the greatest reward comes from seeing audiences react.

“No two events are ever the same,” she said. “Whether it’s a surprise performance at a wedding or entertainment at a major public event, seeing people’s faces light up is what makes it all worthwhile.”

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Photo: Rebecca and some of her team (The Bigger Picture Agency)

PR and Media keith@highlightspr.co.uk 07814 397951