Amazon hosts businesses around the world, all competing with each other on its platform. If you’re an FBA seller, now is the time to revamp your Amazon store and strive for higher conversions this year.

However, being an FBA seller is becoming a more competitive profession every year. You need to do everything you can to stand out from the other 2.4 million active marketplace sellers, which isn’t an easy task if you’re not 100% dedicated to staying ahead.

Here are 3 tips to help make your store even more successful in 2021.

1. Invest in the right Amazon seller tools

Using industry-relevant tools that hone your selling skills and make the whole process smooth and efficient is key to success as an FBA seller in 2021. There are plenty of Amazon and third-party tools that offer multiple features and analytics, which give you more information about your business numbers and the competition.

Helium 10 is the industry’s first all-in-one software for FBA selling and offers essential features like:

Product analysis

Multiple keyword research

Listing optimisation

Competitor ranking

We’ve found a great offer that gets you 50% off your first month of the software for 2021, so click here to learn more about how to do helium 10 discount code and give your FBA store the competitive edge it needs this year.

2. Narrow down your niche

You need a solid foundation in place before you start making drastic changes to your FBA store, and picking the right niche is the first step in that direction.

Take a look at your product offerings and find the item that lines up with what’s trending. Analyse just how long that product can stay on the market. If it is just seasonal, then you might have to rethink your niche. In 2021, you will want to sell products with long shelf lives, which will be in demand throughout the year.

Another way to narrow down a niche is to see how much competition you have for an item. If you’re one of the few FBA sellers who can fulfil this demand then you have a good niche up your sleeve. Customers are thinking about necessity over luxury when it comes to spending in 2021, so find items that address pain points and are sustainable.

3. Seek exclusivity

As an FBA seller, you are already in competition with thousands of other sellers from across the globe. Exclusivity gives you the competitive edge you need to stand out and bring added value to your store.

Proactively seek out suppliers that you can get exclusive access to. This ensures that you, and only you, are selling an item from that partner, which can be used to level up your marketing to customers.

Nailing an exclusive deal will ensure that you are better protected when it comes to controlling your supply chain. You have more control over your brand image and you are seen as more attractive to the customer.

Looking Towards the Future as an FBA Seller

The e-commerce industry is booming, and online shopping is not a trend. Global e-commerce is projected to amount to more than 6.5 trillion dollars by next year alone.

To be successful as an FBA seller, you need to be agile and flexible when scaling your business and adapting to every new change. These tips will get you far when used effectively. However, you need to dedicate time and resources to stay on top of trends and always be prepared for disruption.