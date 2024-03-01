  • Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

£4.4m investment in Northumberland sewage treatment works

ECU smaller

Northumbrian Water is preparing to start work on a £4.4m upgrade to its Allendale Sewage Treatment Works, in Northumberland, helping to protect water quality in the area’s watercourses.

The investment will see the replacement of elements of the works on land within the existing site boundaries, helping to protect the environment and make sewage treatment more efficient, as well as enabling the site to continue to meet the demands of local population growth.

The water company and its supply partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB), are set to start work on site in March 2024, with the project due to be completed by the end of March 2025.

Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, Mat Simmonds, said: “This investment will help ensure we are able to continue to deliver wastewater treatment that is fit for the future, meets the needs of our customers, and which protects the environment. This is a core part of our business, and this investment will help us to continue to protect the River East Allen and watercourses downstream.”

