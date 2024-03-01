Materials Processing Institute announces Aimee as latest Millman Scholarship recipient

Aimee Hughes receives her scholarship certificate from Dr Stuart Millman at the 7th Postgraduate Research Symposium on Ferrous Metallurgy held in London.

The Materials Processing Institute has announced that undergraduate Aimee Hughes is the latest recipient of the Millman Scholarship during a Postgraduate Research Symposium in London.

Aimee, from Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough, was inspired to apply having completed a week’s work experience at the Institute in 2022.

The 18-year-old, who previously attended sixth form at Nunthorpe Academy, is currently studying a degree in Mathematics at the University of Manchester and aspires to progress to a Master’s Degree in either Computer Science or Engineering.

Established by the Teesside-based Institute, in conjunction with the Worshipful Company of Armourers and Brasiers, the annual Millman Scholarship is awarded to a deserving candidate from the Tees Valley who is either planning to, or has begun a materials, science, or engineering-related degree.

As a result, Aimee will receive a range of practical and academic support throughout her degree course, including an annual £1,500 bursary, a paid summer placement at the Institute, mentoring support from an appointed industrial advisor, and an invitation to attend the annual symposium.

She said: “I’m extremely grateful to the Materials Processing Institute and the Worshipful Company of Armourers and Brasiers for giving me this amazing opportunity that will both enrich my learning experience and help me decide on my chosen career path.

“I was inspired to apply having spent a week’s work experience at the Institute some two years ago. During that time, I shadowed the Advanced Materials Group, learning about sampling and analysis, as well as the Digital Technologies Group and its work with augmented and virtual reality.”

Gerard Stephens, Head of Research and Technology at the Materials Processing Institute, said: “As a national centre for research and innovation in the fields of advanced materials, industrial decarbonisation, the circular economy and digital technologies, we are committed to promoting STEM careers and creating opportunities for the next generation of talent in the Tees Valley.

“It’s really gratifying to learn that Aimee’s work experience here at the Institute proved so valuable. She is a deserved recipient of the Millman Scholarship, having displayed a thirst for knowledge and a determination to succeed.”

The scholarship was established in recognition of Dr Stuart Millman, an internationally renowned industrial researcher, who retired from the Institute in 2018, having spent a 40-year career in industrial research.

Aimee was named as this year’s Millman Scholar at the 7th Postgraduate Symposium on Ferrous Metallurgy held at the Armourers’ Hall in London.