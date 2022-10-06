Every lottery lover knows that specific countries have lotteries that are unique to them. Some people assume that if you reside in a country with a lottery, that is the only lottery you can play. That may have been the case once upon a time, but things are different now. We now have the internet and quality web-based lottery companies that offer many lottery options.

In our global economy, we can play lotteries from around the world regardless of where we live. This brings us to the topic of this article. More Brits are branching out and playing the Irish Lottery online than ever before. Before you get too surprised, let’s look at what draws British lottery lovers to the Irish Lottery.

Photo credit: mysweepstakescontest

Description: A sign with fireworks that reads, Lottery Winner

1. People want to win.

When you compare the Irish Lottery to the UK lottery, you may think the UK lottery is the best option to win big money. In comparison, the UK lottery indeed has huge jackpots to offer. However, they also have substantially high odds.

The odds of winning the UK lottery are roughly one in 45 million. The odds of winning the Irish Lottery drop to one in 10 million. While the jackpots are not as large, they are life-changing, and you are more than four times as likely to take one home. Additionally, the online Irish Lottery has a plus one and plus two option. The minimum jackpot is €1.4 million. Adding plus one would bring that minimum up to €900k. The plus 2 brings it up €225k. So for €3, you stand to win three jackpots. Further, even if you don’t win the jackpot, you have a one-in-29 chance of winning a lesser prize. But, even a secondary award is grand and far better than no prize at all.

2. Play where you are.

We are an on-the-move society. We travel for business, pleasure, family obligations, and many other reasons. Fitting in time to go to a shop to purchase a paper ticket is not something that registers in our minds as a priority. Even people who take the time to go physically often forget about the ticket. We would have to find the ticket when the draw is made and keep the ticket secure until it is redeemed. This often leads to unredeemed jackpots and lost money. This is obviously an outdated method.

Playing the Irish Lottery online is digital. There are no tickets to buy or keep up with. You can play from your laptop or use the app to play from your smartphone. You check the winning numbers as soon as the draw is made and your winnings are placed in your account. If you are afraid, you will forget, no worries. When you place your bet, the computer system sends you an email. When the winner is chosen, you are sent another email.

When you set up your account, you verify your identity. State-of-the-art encryption and blockchain technology keep your information secure. Only one person is allowed per account, so no one will be able to access your account but you.

Photo credit: Mikael Blomkvist

Description: Four hands doing a fist bump.

3. Good business practices.

Quality online lottery companies are transparent. By visiting their corporate site, you can see every country that has issued them a license. To be licensed, strict guidelines are in place. The lottery companies are regulated, audited, and fully insured. The law requires lottery vendors to provide proof that all jackpots are payable immediately. The vendor must obtain a license in each country where they provide their services.

4. Experience

The Irish Lottery has a history that dates back more than three decades. It first began in 1986. The Irish Lottery has stood the test of time and earned the people’s trust. Over time, there have been a few changes. One change was made to protect the people from a fraud scheme discovered in 1992.

Other changes have included raising the jackpot amount, adding price tiers, and the addition of the Plus One and Plus Two features. The changes have always been to protect the players and add excitement to the game. Modern computer systems continually find ways to protect and serve those who play.

Conclusion

The Irish Lottery is available online for people of many nations. You can enjoy the experience and excitement of the Irish Lottery and many others from the comfort of your home or office. Brits have discovered the thrills of expanding their lottery horizons. If you haven’t, consider doing it soon. It could become your new favorite. You will discover why millions of people play it every week.