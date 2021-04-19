It takes bravery and confidence to take on an adventurous and carefree life on the road. You will be enjoying the freedom of not being isolated into one area, allowing you to explore and experience everything that makes this world a one-of-a-kind place. You will be interacting with people of different cultures, marveling at multiple tourist destinations, and enjoying every new experience during your travels.

The lifestyle can be attractive, especially if you start to feel that your days are becoming repetitive and frustrating. However, it will not be easy to commit to the RV lifestyle. Even the circumstances around your life, mainly your career and your family, can prevent you from making the change.

Financial aspects will also matter, making the RV lifestyle an unachievable dream. However, it doesn’t mean that it will be entirely out of reach. If you decide to take on the daring change, you must first establish a few safety nets, such as the following:

Emergency Fund

The RV lifestyle can be attractive, especially when you listen to the stories of those who feel fulfilled with their decision to take on the adventurous life on the road. However, not all of them will be willing to tell you what is happening behind the scenes. For one, the RV is an expensive vehicle to maintain and repair. Since you will consider it as both a home and a car, you will have to be careful with your every move.

Vehicles also have breaking points. If you have to use it all day, it might not last as long as homeowners who only have to use it for short stints in a day. The day-to-day planning lifestyle will also take its toll on you, which could add inconvenience. Despite the RV lifestyle’s promising potential to save up on costs, life can be so unpredictable. What happens when you suffer from an injury or an illness that requires hospitalization? What if your vehicle breaks down during transit?

Life has so many “we’ll cross that bridge when we get there” questions that usually lead to hefty financial expenses. If you want to commit to an adventurous lifestyle, you should consider creating an emergency fund first. The bank account will allow you to pursue your lifestyle change with relief and confidence to make it through without worrying about your finances. It might cause delays to your dream, but you will find that it will be a critical tool to ensure that you are not suffering because you wanted it.

Stable Career

There is a reason why only a few people managed to jumpstart their RV lifestyle than those who have to stick to their homes. Starting a career in an office-based environment dominates the business world, which means employees have to live within proximity to their work. If you are taking on an RV lifestyle while working in an office, you might end up getting terminated because of how many late attendances and absences you incurred. Pursuing the lifestyle means letting go of an office-based career, but does that mean you will stop working?

You still have financial needs, making it essential to produce an income source. Fortunately, you can find digital and remote jobs that prevent you from needing to live near a business establishment. If you feel like your digital career is enough to feed you or your family, you can pursue an RV lifestyle.

Low Cost of Living Destination

It can be ideal to pursue an RV lifestyle, but you might encounter a point where you can no longer do it because your income cannot sustain it. The daily travel might make you spend lots of money on gas and food, with maintenance repairs looming around the corner. The emergency fund should also never be empty. Most of your first few months will be full of adventures, but costly ones at that. The RV lifestyle requires stability, whether it is for your budget or your health.

Fortunately, you will find that the best solution is to find a place with a low cost of living and stay there until you can recover your finances. You can take on adventures to pursue your travel goals, but it will be critical to prioritize survival first.

Mobile Home Insurance

You can never predict what’s going to happen. Robbers might end up targeting your RV, putting you at immediate risk. The weather can also be unforgiving, and living inside a tin can might be a dangerous situation. Fortunately, insurance companies know about the possibility and are offering people mobile home insurance. The safety net will allow you to recover from unexpected damages, helping you survive those situations.

Despite the scary scenarios mentioned, the RV lifestyle can be fulfilling if done right. However, you cannot expect everything to go well as life is so unpredictable. These safety nets can provide you with relief, but you will have to make an effort to achieve them.