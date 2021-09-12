Playing gel ball is a game that many people love to play. It’s fast-paced, competitive, and fun for all ages. But before you can get started playing gel ball, you will need the appropriate equipment. Below are 4 things that you will absolutely need when it comes to gel ball:

A team of at least 4 players

A gel ball game can be played with as few as two players, but for the best experience, you’re going to want at least four people. There should always be an equal number of gel balls on each team and no more than six gel balls total (per side) in play during a game. You could also create teams by having one gel ball per person.

Creating gel balls is easy – all you have to do is mix the gel powder with water and pour it into a mold of your choice (we use small plastic cups). Once the gel has hardened in the cup, simply pop out each gel ball and add them to your game equipment bag.

Gel ball gloves

You will want gel ball gloves before playing gel ball games. Gloves provide safety to your hands while the gel ball is flying around. You can find them together with Australia’s largest collection of gel blasters in order to get your equipment ready for the first game! Choose the right kind of gel ball gloves that fit perfectly to your hands. Gel balls are soft enough that they’re unlikely to cause significant damage unless someone is extremely careless with where the gel ball lands on their body!

A flat surface to play on, such as a basketball court or tennis court

Playing gel ball on grass or sand is great but it won’t be very easy to keep track of the gel balls.

Make sure that you play gel ball in an area where there aren’t too many other people around (or at least not directly behind your game). The last thing that you want is someone accidentally running into one of the gel balls, knocking them out of bounds, and ruining their clear path back towards your side!

You will need a fair amount of space when playing gel ball because each team needs room to move from side to side without worrying about bumping into another person. Make sure that neither team has more than a few feet between themselves and any obstacles such as trees or buildings – can also cause complications if someone runs into one.

There also needs to be enough room for both teams to run forward, cross over the gel ball that’s resting on the ground in front of them (while avoiding stepping on it), and then get back onto their side without tripping over anything or anyone else.

We recommend having at least ten feet between yourself and any obstacles when playing gel ball because there will inevitably be times where someone has no choice but to go around something – even if they’re not supposed to! You’ll need a flat surface for gel ball playtime just like you would with normal dodgeball games. Make sure that neither team has more than a few feet between themselves and any obstacles such as trees or buildings.

Protective gear

You will need a few basic items of protective gear to ensure safety during gel ball games. If you’re playing on asphalt or concrete, we recommend wearing knee pads and elbow pads because those surfaces can be very unforgiving when it comes to bumps and bruises!

We also highly suggest having goggles for everyone who is going to be involved in gel ball – this way no one has anything to worry about with the gel balls flying at their face (it’s been known that some people have been hit directly in the eye by an errant gel ball… ouch!). We don’t think that anyone wants a piece of gelatin jammed into their retina!

It doesn’t matter if you want your players suited up from head to toe or just wearing gel ball gloves. It’s totally up to you and your team – gel balls are soft enough that they’re unlikely to cause significant damage unless someone is extremely careless with where the gel ball lands on their body!

We hope you found this blog post useful and informative. Gel ball is a fast-paced, high-energy game that requires you to be quick on your feet and think quickly. To make sure you’re well prepared for the challenge, we want to leave you with 4 key pieces of advice before getting started.