Getting great coffee every morning in the comfort of your own home is the perfect way to make sure you start your days right. Not to mention, you’ll save time and money by not going to expensive cafes every day.

The most important thing you can do to kickstart your mornings is to use a great coffee maker. Using a resource like We Spill the Beans will help you find the right coffee maker for your home. Once you have a brewing device, use the tips below to use your appliance to its full potential and get top-notch coffee every day.

1. Clean Your Coffee Machine Often

Cleaning out your machine is as easy as running a brew cycle without any coffee grounds in the machine. This will allow your brew machine to flush out any old grounds that may still be in the maker, or clear away residue. If it’s been a while since your machine was cleaned, it could take more than one brew cycle until the water comes out clean.

2. Grind Your Coffee Beans Daily

One of the big secrets in professional shops is their freshly ground beans. If you want your coffee each morning to have the same wonderful taste as in a cafe, buy whole beans instead of packaged grounds.

Each time you start up your maker, grind up the beans you will need and use these fresh coffee grounds when you start to brew. There are specially made electric grinders for beans available, but a household blender will get the job done easily. This will make your brew taste fresher and allow you to use your maker to its highest potential.

3. Experiment With Flavors

Lots of coffee shops will reel you in with exciting flavors like “pumpkin spice” or “mint mocha,” and lucky for you, this can also be done at home! It is easy to find flavorful creamers you can add to your latte milk. The trick to using your maker like a pro is to add your favorite flavors to your milk before you steam it.

You can mix your milk with a flavored creamer of your choice, caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, or even spices. If you do add some chocolate or caramel syrup to make a mocha or caramel latte, it helps to warm up the milk, so it is mixed well when you start steaming it.

4. Use High-Quality Water

Because water is the main ingredient in coffee, it will make the most difference in getting you a great cup of joe. There are two main types of water that you can use: “soft water” and “hard water.”

Soft water includes filtered and distilled water that is as close to pure water as you can get, while hard water is tap water or water with some traces of chemicals or dissolved solids inside. For your machine, it’s usually better to use hard water.The additional substances in the water will help it absorb the rich flavors in your grounds and give you a fuller and richer taste!

Final Thoughts

When you have a high-quality coffee maker, you have the opportunity to make a professional level coffee in the comfort of your home! A few easy things you can do to make sure your brew comes out like the pros every time is to keep up with cleaning your machine monthly, buy whole coffee beans, and grind them daily.

Use your favorite creamers and flavors to recreate your favorite lattes, and use distilled or filtered water in your machine. These easy steps will guarantee you the perfect cup of joe every day.