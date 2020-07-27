It is often said “Knowledge is power” and if it is shared among people, then this power only grows. The more you share ideas and perspectives, the more new perspectives you can get and think on.

Transparency at the workplace not only promotes trust, but also invites growth and diversity. To ensure a happy workplace, the leader or the boss must ensure that every member of the company is on the same page.

Here are some ways which can be practiced to promote transparency at workplace:

1. Make Sure Everyone Is On The Same Page

A business can not flourish and prosper unless and until all employees know what they are getting themselves into. If the employees are withheld any vital information about the company, you give them an impression that you don’t trust them. It is very important that the employees be well aware of all the company regulations, company culture, employee benefits, leave policy and every other little detail of their work life before they join the company.

If you are confused about how to make that possible then you should check these creative handbook examples which give you an A-Z guide on how to keep your team on the same page.

2. Feedback

It is very probable that a piece of information that is overlooked by one person will be seen by the other. Since your employees are directly in contact with your target audience, they know how the consumers think and how their demands are changing with time. This is where giving and receiving constructive feedback comes into play.

When you listen to your employees, you allow your business and your other team members to grow in ways that you might have never thought of. Every employee should be able to respond to feedback in a way that they work on their weak points and perform in a better way. Also, when the employees feel heard, they will naturally put in more efforts to perform better.

3. Weekly Meetings

Weekly meetings are a great way to bring your team together. Since all the departments in an enterprise are somehow connected, it is important that all departments know what the others have been up to. Professional meetings help with information exchange, improve company-wide decision making ability and also promote healthy discussion and feedback.

One other benefit of meetings is accountability. When every member knows that they’ll have to present their work in front of everyone once in a while, they will make sure that they deliver their best work. A healthy workplace not only shares their successes but also shares the failures in order for employees to know that there is still room for improvement and how exactly they can improve.

4. Promote Effective Ways Of Communication

In a healthy workplace information is shared every step of the way but sometimes, it is either unnecessary or difficult to share information effectively. Sharing intricate details of marketing strategies to the finance department will not only be information overload but will also waste time for both parties.

To avoid such scenarios, a system must be initiated where all necessary information is kept and employees can access that information without having the need of a third party. Obviously, a security system will also be needed to be established in such a case. But the main focus of this action should be to promote effective communication at the workplace, saving time and energy.

If the very people who are responsible to make your business successful are mistrusted and misinformed, how can that business prosper? A transparent work culture treats every employee as an equal and in turn, expects responsibility and accountability from the employees.