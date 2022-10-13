There is never a bad time to consider modernising your home. With the help of commercial painters and decorators in London you can freshen up and modernise your home. A fresh lick of paint, a feature wall, flooding the rooms with natural light, and creating open plan living will all go a long way to ensuring your home feels brand new and is a joy to live in.

Let’s look at a few ways in which you can modernise your home, especially if you have the support of a company that specialises in both residential and commercial painting in London.

Paint your home

The simplest idea is often the best. If you are looking to modernise your home one of the best things that you can do is paint it! You might dream of your perfect paint job but worry that it would take too long for you to do it on your own, and you’ve never been that handy with any form of DIY.

A good painters and decorators will have a team full of experience and skill. They will offer a wide range of painting and decorating services and a tailored approach that gives you the best option for your vision and budget, including painting, removing wallpaper, painting a feature wall etc.

It only takes a fresh lick of paint to brighten your mood and to lift what might have felt tired and dated previously. The current paint job might be from before you lived there, or it could have been a few years since you have painted the house and it is a bit mucky and dusty. New paint can help to protect your home, sealing moisture and mould out of the walls.

Increase natural light

One of the best ways to modernise any property is to fill it with as much natural light as possible. In the winter months especially, we’ll be spending more of our time indoors. If your home is dark and dingy when the weather turns it can feel a little bit miserable. Increasing the amount of light that comes into your home will make things feel so much better.

More natural light will boost both your physical and mental health, helping you to be more productive if you work from home. You’ll feel less lethargic, and you might see a positive difference in your energy bills as you won’t need to turn your lights on as early.

You can achieve this increase in natural light with a combination of things. Installing roof windows helps to flood a previously dark area with natural light from above, whilst a new open-plan living will also help light to reach those corners of the home that were dark before. Other things you can do to increase natural light is to have more glass in your interior doors, add mirrors to expand the perception of space, and ensure that any outside plant life near the windows is cleared up and not obstructing the view, or any light from entering.

Remove doors/ walls to create open space

Open-plan living continues to be a popular choice for many homeowners in the UK. With space at a premium, changing to an open-plan living space is one of the best ways to enhance the space you have available and to modernise your home. Removing doors and walls helps to open out the space and has a range of benefits.

The way we use our homes has changed in recent years. If you have a dedicated dining room, it might just be sat there gathering dust, as most people now like to use the living room and eat informally. It increases the social spaces that you have open, can make the kitchen the heart of the home again, where family members and friends gather and relax together.

By removing walls and doors you can keep an eye on small children with ease, as you are not behind a wall in the kitchen where you can’t see them. For entertaining it is a fantastic choice of living style, with plenty more natural light and a sense of space and freshness. Open-plan living certainly adds value to your home.

Add a painted feature wall

The feature wall in your house can make a massive difference to the ambience you are trying to create in your home. If your house is big enough, you could even have more than one feature wall in your property. The most important thing though is to consider your own personality and style and how a feature wall will fit into that.

Choose the best room in your home, the room you use the most and the most crucial wall within that room. This will help you choose where to have the feature wall. The idea of a feature wall is to have one surface in a room that really stands out, adding a splash of colour, texture, and contrast to modernise a room and help revive your home.

As you can see, there are a few simple ways in which you can transform your home in 2022 and make it a modern version of your perfect home. Residential and commercial painters and decorators understand what it takes to get a job completed to perfection. They have the experience and skills to make those changes that maximise light, showcase what you want from your home and to tailor the approach for your specific needs. Always choose a painters and decorators in London that you can trust to deliver.