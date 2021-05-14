We love to pamper our pets not only in terms of food. We try to give them every possible thing that they require. One of the important things that you love to get for your dog is the perfect bed. But since your dog can not speak and won’t be able to tell you what kind of bed, he would like you to be more careful while choosing the same. There are various things that one needs to consider while choosing the right bed for your dog. Since the dog is an active animal, he would be playing, sleeping and sniffing around on the bed itself. Hence it is important to get the bed of the right size depending upon the type of dog you have. You would find many varieties for the dog bed and you can buy it online on PETstock Australia.

Generally, dog beds are made with comfortable material and are padded in texture. You can even wash it easily. You can also check for the beds which are made with robust materials if your dog loves to go camping or to the gardens. You can keep these beds in the quiet place of your house where they do not get disturbed easily. If your dog also loves to spend the time with you for the rest of day then you can also consider getting the additional bed to keep in the living room. Now you must be confused about which one to choose as you will find many options online or at the store. Here is the detailed guide about the bed which would help you to choose the right one for your dog.

K & H Elevated Pet Bed

If you are looking for an affordable outdoor bed then you can consider getting the K & H Elevated Pet Bed. This bed comes with removable bolsters that means your dog can also enjoy the pillowed edges with this bed. You can also get the canopy along with it if your dog wishes to sleep outdoors and to provide a luxurious experience to him. It is a strong and sturdy bed that can handle a weight of up to 200 pounds. You can assemble it easily on your own without any tools. You can remove its cover and wash it in the machine as well. This bed comes in three different sizes-small, medium and large.

Coolaroo Elevated Pet Bed

If you are looking for a comfortable bed within your budget then you can certainly opt for Coolaroo Elevated Pet Bed. Coolaroo is a well-known Australian brand. This bed comes with a ground design which helps to increase the airflow from all the sides of the bed. It is made with breathable high-density polyethene fabric that helps to eliminate hot spots. This bed is resistant to mites and flies.

Gen7Pets Cool Air Trailblazer Pet Cot

Gen7Pets Cool Air Trailblazer is known to be the expensive option for a dog bed. It comes in two sizes: medium and large. The medium bed is ideal for dogs who weigh up to 60 pounds and the large bed is for dogs with a weight of up to 90 pounds. This bed is known for its rust-resistant steel frame and curved back. Unlike other beds, this comes with a continuous piece structure with a 180-degree bend. Here you can also adjust the mesh area according to your dog’s preference. You can carry it easily along with you.

PawHut Elevated Cooling Dog Bed Cot with canopy

If your dog loves to get everything special then you can consider getting the PawHut Elevated Cooling Dog Bed Cot for him. This bed comes in only one size which can hold a weight of up to 77 pounds. Here the fabric is made of polyester. This bed is made of high-density polyester which you can carry easily everywhere.

Kuranda Aluminium Outdoor Dog Bed

This would be one of the expensive purchases that you can ever make for your dog. Kuranda Aluminium Outdoor Dog Bed is made with lightweight aircraft-grade aluminium which can hold the weight up to 250 lbs. It is easy to clean and comes with an orthopaedic design that helps to keep your dog cool and dry. This bed is available in 6 different sizes ranging from small to extra-extra-large. It also comes with a one year warranty.