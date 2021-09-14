Following the last year in lockdown, many of us have become accustomed to creating our own drinks to make up for a lack of carefully crafted cocktails in our favourite bars with fancy mixers and additions.

Some mixers and tonics are unsuitable for a vegan diet, so we’ve decided to create a 2021 vegan cocktail recipe guide using high-quality mixers that boost flavours.

The number of vegans jumped by 40 per cent last year, with more people opting for a plant-based diet. Even if you don’t follow a strict vegan diet but a flexitarian one, it is nice to have vegan options where possible – roughly 1.5 million people in Britain have followed a more plant-based diet after Veganuary 2021. Reports estimate this has saved two million animal’s lives.

We are becoming increasingly conscious of what we are putting into our bodies and the impact the animal industry has on the environment. Veganism was once considered a niche fringe movement – herbivores had to scour health food stores for plant-based food. Now, there are more vegan food and drink products available than ever before.

Check out how you can serve up drinks to suit every taste while avoiding animal-based products.

Refreshing grapefruit paloma

Grapefruit can be an acquired taste, but in a cocktail, it is refreshing and light with a little fizz – perfect for summer. Mixing this drink also creates a beautiful light pink hue that looks brilliant in the sun. Similar to a margarita cocktail, the paloma is a popular drink in Mexico.

Ingredients:

45ml tequila

Fentimans soda water

60ml squeezed grapefruit juice

1 tablespoon sugar

Kosher salt

Cubed or crushed ice

Method:

Run a wedge of grapefruit around the rim of a margarita glass and then dip in salt. Fill the glass with ice to keep it cool. Mix and stir the grapefruit juice with the sugar and then add the juice and tequila to a cocktail shaker filled half with ice. Shake the cocktail shaker vigorously. Pour into the margarita glass and top off with Fentimans soda water to taste. Stir and garnish with a slice of grapefruit.

Strawberry lemonade

Full of fruity flavour with the perfect kick of alcohol, this cocktail might go down just a little bit too easily. The Fentimans Victorian Lemonade has the juice of one and a half lemons in each bottle and is botanically brewed for a unique kick – it is certainly more than just your typical lemonade, which makes this drink extra special.

Ingredients:

35ml berry vodka

Fentimans Victorian Lemonade

Dash of sugar syrup

2 strawberries, diced

Fresh mint

Lemon wedge

Method:

Muddle the strawberries in the sugar syrup. Then, add mint and vodka and stir. Add ice and top up with Fentimans Victorian Lemonade. Garnish with mint, lemon, and strawberries.

If you want to remove bits, shake all the ingredients apart from the lemonade in a cocktail shaker and strain into the glass.

Indian summer cup

Having a few people over? Impress them with this aromatic, sweet cocktail that they can help themselves to. Packed with many different flavours, this drink is sure to get the party started.

Ingredients:

1 litre bottle London dry gin

1 litre bottle of vegan-friendly sweet vermouth

240ml elderflower liqueur

240ml peach liqueur

710ml lemon syrup

460ml apple juice

1000ml chilled Fentimans tonic water

460ml chilled sparkling water

Ice

1 sliced green apple

2 sliced peaches

6 long and thin cucumber slices

30g torn mint leaves

Method:

In a large bowl, combine the gin, vermouth, elderflower, peach liqueurs, lemon syrup, and apple juice. Refrigerate for about four hours until it is chilled. When chilled, stir in the tonic water and sparkling water. Add ice and garnish with the apple, peaches, cucumber, and mint leaves.

Black cherry bourbon cola

Sweet, simple, and popular with everyone. It’s well known that cola and cherries go well together. Just add bourbon and you’ve created the perfect summer drink for later in the day. The bonus is that if cola makes it that little bit too sweet for you, Fentimans Ginger Beer or soda water make for the ideal mixer to change up the flavours.

Ingredients:

30ml bourbon

15ml cherry brandy

3 black cherries, pitted

1/4 a lime, juiced (and a wedge to garnish with)

Chilled Fentimans Curiosity Cola

Ginger beer and soda water, optional

Method:

Muddle the cherries and then mix in a cocktail shaker with the cherries, bourbon, brandy, lime juice, and ice. Strain the cocktail over a glass with ice in. Top up with cola (and ginger beer and soda water, if desired, to taste) and serve with a wedge of lime.

Raspberry mojito

Everyone loves a mojito, and the best thing about this recipe is that you can simply change the fruit for different flavours. Easy to drink and very refreshing, this cocktail is one of the easiest to make.

Ingredients:

60ml white rum

Fentimans Soda Water

5 raspberries

1 lime, freshly squeezed

1 tsp sugar

Small handful of mint leaves

Ice

Method:

Muddle the raspberries, mint, and sugar together in the juice that you have freshly squeezed from the lime.

Pour the ocktail over ice into a tall glass.

Add the rum while stirring with a spoon. Top up with soda water to taste and serve with mint.

Celebrate winter nights right with our vegan cocktail recipes, using the finest mixers and tonic that complement the spirits and give them a kick of flavour.

