When it comes to books, people are advised not to judge them by their covers. That doesn’t apply to products though. That’s because a product’s packaging isn’t just for cosmetics. It actually has a practical function. For one thing, packaging protects the product inside. For another, the packaging is designed for easy transport—to make it easy and convenient for customers to carry.

Besides, a product appeals to the customer visually—it should stand out and be immediately noticed. When similar products are sitting side by side on a shelf, what do you think makes a customer choose one over the other? Usually, it’s the product which packaging is made by people who know how packaging works. This happens especially when a customer is unfamiliar with the product and is trying something new.

Packaging Elements

Having a great product or content isn’t enough. Consumers often don’t make rational and informed decisions. Most decide instinctively, reacting to shape, colours, and familiarity. Many successful products appeal to instinct instead of logic. The reality is that most marketers underestimate the role packaging plays in a product’s success.

They often underestimate the importance of creating effective packaging. That’s why consulting with companies that specialize in packaging like Packaging World is important. So, how do you make a product’s packaging stand out?

Product Protection

At its most basic, a packaging’s function is to protect what’s inside. It keeps the product safe during transit between the factory and the retailer. It should also keep the product safe while it’s on store shelves. This means that packaging should be durable and dependable enough to keep the product from being spoiled or damaged. A product’s packaging typically has locks and seals to avoid being tampered with, ensuring the product’s safety and integrity.

You can make your packaging look pretty, but at the end of the day, the packaging should do what it intends to do—make the content safe, secure, and dependable. Ultimately, that’s what consumers expect. The cost of good packaging should be included in the product’s cost. Investing in durable and high-quality material is cheaper than replacing damaged shipments.

Use Standard Shapes and Sizes

Use standard shapes and sizes to avoid added expenses. This way, packaging manufacturers could easily produce them. Unique shapes and sizes may catch the eye of consumers, but they wouldn’t be practical. The additional costs and challenges they could present during production aren’t worth it. Standard shapes and sizes can give you convenience and flexibility during storage as well.

Transportation and handling are also major considerations for packaging, as it would be too expensive if you’d have to use special arrangements for the transportation or additional trips because your products have unique shapes. The savings you’ll realize could, instead, be used to improve brand recognition or to get top people to enhance your product’s visual impact.

Branding And Design

The materials you choose for your packaging will be closely identified with your brand. So, pick materials that can connect with your market. The same is true with your product’s overall design. Your packaging design should make your product resonate with your consumers.

Hire an experienced graphic designer who knows how to create visuals that connect emotionally with consumers. Choose a design that fits well with the logo and the whole product line. The right message expressed by your brand’s packaging can be a significant boon to your product’s success.

It would also be better if it passes the five-year-old test: If you can describe a product to a five-year-old and if the kid can find it on a supermarket aisle, then your brand and packaging have an iconic connection.

Consider Sustainable Materials

In today’s milieu, sustainability is an important consideration. All the more so if your products are personal care, food supplements, or organic and natural food. Packaging should suit your brand’s message, right?

Your packaging should, at least, be recyclable too. It should satisfy your target consumers and create a green image for your brand. Of course, sustainable packaging is good for the environment. The last thing today’s consumers need is another product that comes in a Styrofoam package.

Usability

A fit-for-purpose—meaning good enough to do what it’s designed to do—packaging would appeal tremendously to modern consumers. The more user-friendly your packaging is, the better. The usability of your packaging will be judged by the consumers; they’ll require that the packaging should be easy to open and close, can be resealed or easy to fold after use, and can be recycled or reused.

Single-use packaging has pretty much fallen out of favor. Maybe it’s because you can find these single-use packages in landfills and oceans around the world. Nowadays, consumers tend to bring their own reusable bags and whatnot when shopping.

Conclusion

Often, it’s the product’s packaging that helps consumers decide which product to buy. That’s why it’s important to have packaging that connects with consumers. However, there are also factors to consider when choosing the perfect packaging for your product, which are equally important.

Bottom line is, it’s better to invest in well-designed, durable, and sustainable packaging in the long run. It’s better for the consumers, your business, and the environment.