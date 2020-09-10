Hardly any business, irrespective of its size, has been spared by the COVID pandemic. With entire industries shut down and companies forced to adapt and evolve, it’s safe to say that there’s no going back.

One the one hand, the silver lining is that more and more organizations are leveraging technology and digitalization to sustain their business. On the other hand, some businesses have responded with innovative solutions that push them into new markets. In this piece, we explore a few such companies and their business transformation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

1. Say goodbye to gym class weighting times

Brick and mortar gyms, fitness studios, and franchises have experienced devastating financial losses in the last few months, owing to COVID. Smaller gyms are on the verge of shutting down, larger chains are significantly downsizing, and unemployment has become a very real prospect for thousands of trainers and staff across the globe. The $100 billion fitness industry is left with no choice but to adapt to the changing tides and make it out alive.

Can digitalization be the answer?

Let’s consider the story of the mirror — a brand that claims to sell more than just a mirror. They sell a $1,495 LCD screen that doubles as a full-length mirror and a piece of home decor. Add $39/month for the live, on-demand workout classes that you get through their app, stream it over your Wi-Fi to the mirror itself, and you’re all set. Your brand new mirror is now a cardio class, a yoga studio, a boxing ring, and a personal trainer.

By offering hundreds of classes to their users, ranging from 15-minute stretching sessions to ab circuits and 60-minute boot camps, Mirror brings the gym to your home. Unsurprisingly, the brand will make over $100 million in revenue this year.

Meanwhile, wearable giant Fitbit is also offering fitness enthusiasts free 90-day trials of their Fitbit Premium and Fitbit Coach services. The premium service allows you to access over 150 workouts, while the Coach service enables users to stream workouts on their smartphones.

“The team relentlessly put their heads together to provide digital workouts. The idea is that none of the users suffer and miss a workout. Since fitness is an important part of being healthy, we felt it was needed that the users continue to get the experience of a Cult class, but within the safe confines of their homes.” —Mukesh Bansal, CureFit

On a similar note, CultFitness — the Bangalore-based fitness startup is bringing in celebrity trainers like Mary Kom and Mandira Bedi through interactive video classes to boost their business during the pandemic. Having amassed over a million users since early this year, this approach clearly seems to be working. CultFitness has, since then, launched a range of digital services, including Mind.fit — a platform that offers therapy, meditation, and yoga sessions.

With fitness going digital, people can even find free workout routines with little to no equipment on Instagram Lives, Youtube, and other platforms. Digital-led business transformation in the fitness industry is definitely here to stay.