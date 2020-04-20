Many men fall into the ‘hard to buy for’ category, so when you’re looking for a gift for a husband, brother, dad or other male relative, you might want to consider buying them an experience gift. It’s a great idea for those who have too much stuff already and gives them a day or night to remember. Here are some popular experience gifts.

A Film or TV-Themed Tour

If your loved one is a big fan of a certain film or TV show, why not theme their gift around it? They’ll love an immersive themed tour where they can see the locations of their favourite show or movie, and they’ll no doubt get some great selfies along the way. Silverscreen Tours offer Peaky Blinders tours, which are popular with fans of the iconic BBC series, as well as a few other themed excursions. These make great gifts because:

They get to see TV and film locations up close

The guides are great at telling you facts about the shows

They can learn more about TV and film production

Many of the filming locations are interesting historic places, so are fun to explore

Gig Tickets

Music events are the sort of nights out that are really memorable, so buying gig tickets as a gift will no doubt impress him. There are lots of websites where you can find out when his favourite artists are on tour and you could even combine the gig with a weekend away for extra special occasions like landmark birthdays.

Wine, Beer or Whiskey Tastings

Does your loved one have a tipple they enjoy? There are lots of places you can enjoy tastings — from vineyards to nice restaurants — and it’s a good chance for them to learn more about the production process and gain deeper knowledge of their favourite drink.

Restaurant Vouchers

Restaurant vouchers can also be a great gift for those who are hard to buy for. If he has a favourite restaurant, simply give them a call and see if they offer vouchers. You could then make a themed package based on the cuisine they offer. For example, if it’s a Chinese restaurant, put the vouchers in a wok, or if it’s an Italian place, put together a hamper of pasta, olive oil and other delicacies, so he can cook at home too.

Driving Days

Driving days are a great gift for petrol heads. You can either choose an experience like driving F1 circuits such as Silverstone, or go for a themed day where he’ll get to drive off-road vehicles, vintage cars or any other type of car that interests him. You can find driving experiences across the UK and they’re the sort of day out that they’ll always remember.

When it comes to finding gifts for the men in your life, experiences are often better than things. Many gifts end up going to the charity shop or get buried in the garage, while memories last a lifetime, so give him an experience to remember.