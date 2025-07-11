Dacia reaches new heights as it supports mountaineer Akke Rahman to conquer his toughest climb yet

Dacia, the car brand with outdoor spirit, is supporting and funding record-breaking UK mountaineer, Akke Rahman, as he sets off on a quest to climb K2 – his toughest challenge yet

Known as ‘the savage mountain’, K2 (8,611m) is said to be more challenging than Everest (8,849m) due to its steep slopes and unpredictable weather

Akke, who was the first British Muslim to summit Everest in 2022, is a proud member of the Dacia Adventure Community, a likeminded group of people ranging from mountaineers and divers to weekend hikers and sunset chasers

He climbed his first mountain, Mount Snowdon (1,085m), only 6 years ago and has since raised more than £1m for charity over his mountaineering career

Watch the video of Akke’s preparation for K2: Dacia x Akke Rahman: Taking On K2

Dacia, the car brand with outdoor spirit, is proud to announce its funding and support for record-breaking mountaineer and explorer, Akke Rahman (42), as he sets off on his quest to climb K2 (8,611m).

The second-highest mountain in the world, K2, located on the border of Pakistan and China, is known as “The Savage Mountain” with a reputation for being more challenging than Everest due to its steep slopes, avalanches and unpredictable weather.

During the climb, Akke will have to navigate and climb thousands of metres of technical rock and ice, with the altitude posing risks such as sickness, so he must be fit and mentally resilient.

Akke discovered his passion for climbing just six years ago after he and a friend finally completed a long-talked-about climb up Snowdon (1,085m).

Since then, he has scaled up his climbing, conquering well-known mountains like Mont Blanc (4,810m) and Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895m), both within just 7 days.

In 2020, Akke went on to climb Mount Elbrus (5,642m). It was widely reported for the speed in which he summited, having reached the top in less than 24 hours.

Most notably, in 2022, he became the first British Muslim to summit Mount Everest (8.849m), made all the more impressive by the fact he spent the majority of his 21-day expedition fasting for Ramadan. He went on to summit again in 2024.

His motivation throughout has been to inspire his children and to encourage others to get outside more, no matter their background or experience. He has also raised over £1m for charity over his mountaineering career to date.

Akke is a proud member of the Dacia Adventure Community, a group made up of adventurers from all different backgrounds, including a marine biologist and broadcaster, car campers, weekend hikers and sunset chasers. Real people taking on real challenges and activities that align with Dacia’s love for adventure and the outdoors.

Akke Rahman, said: “When I discovered climbing, I knew I wanted to keep challenging myself by summiting more and more mountains. I am very grateful to Dacia for helping me to achieve my next dream of conquering one of the world’s toughest, K2. For the first time in my mountaineering career, I feel part of something special, and I’m proud to be part of the Dacia Adventure Community.”

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, commented: “Dacia is a brand with outdoor spirit. There is no better way of showing our support for adventure and the great outdoors than to support Akke. We are really impressed with his drive and determination, so we are proud to support his next challenge. We wish him all the very best of luck for his attempt to summit K2 and look forward to hearing all about it once he’s home safely.”

Akke will now acclimatise in the region before he begins his ascent, with an aim of reaching the summit of K2 before the end of the month.