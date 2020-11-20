A bowl-cropped hair dates back to the 1960s when the famous Beatles launched this fashion trend. They paved the way for what we call today-bowl cut. This simple, but still modern haircut, was not always so popular among men, but nowadays, it returns in a grand style that feels very.

What is a Bowl Cut?

A bowl or so-called mushroom cut is a plain and short haircut with a straight fringe in the front that follows around the edge of the head. It’s about the long top, short sides style, but there are many exciting variations of this haircut technique. What makes it so particular is undoubtedly its versatility, which allows you to have the perfect hairstyle for any occasion. Either you want to look professional or searching for something more casual, a modern bowl cut for men is for you. And the most appealing thing about this haircut is that it’s ideal for all ages.

How to Style a Bowl Cut?

Depending on your fashion taste and the occasion, many hairdo options allow you to achieve the desired appearance. So, let’s take a look at the following hairstyles, that are also the most popular choices among the men worldwide:

Mushroom Haircut

This informal yet elegant style requires long hair and regular maintenance, but it’s worth every effort. With well-shaved sides and voluminous tops, you will be the one setting the trend. Not only will you look dreamy and desirable, but you will also be unique wherever you go. To complete this look, you should put the accent on your eyes by letting the hair fall over them.

Straight Bowl Cut

If you want to have a hairstyle from the magazine cover, you should try out this chili bowl haircut. Easy to achieve this cut is one of the most popular nowadays. To make your hair look shiny and straight, you must straighten it regularly. Using a serum will help you always to have a ready-to-go hairdo. These edges cut evenly will bring a freshness to your lifestyle.

Textured Bowl Cut

If you are searching for the perfect hair to spend the night out with your friends, this teen boy haircut is the right one! It’s quite particular and easy to maintain. To get the perfect mushroom cut, you should trim the sides to zero, and ruffle a few strands of hair towards the top. You can complete this messy look by letting the ends fall naturally.

Freefall

This is a fantastic choice for men who have naturally straight hair. To get this trendy and fashionable haircut, you should dry your hair in a downward motion, by combing it out smoothly. Your hair will be perfectly straight, and in a short time, you will have a great hairdo. To break up the traditional “sides trimmed to zero” look, you can leave a bit of hair aside. This haircut is ideal for men with a thin face.

Blonde Bowl Cut

Who says that experimenting with hair colors is an activity reserved for the ladies? By adding a glow to your hair, you will make this style look even more attractive. For example, the blonde hair fits perfectly with bronze skin tone, while the purple tones in your hair will make this trendy look better. So, don’t hesitate to experiment with the colors!

Hopefully, these top bowl haircuts will inspire you to find the one which best suits your lifestyle and habits. Each of these cuts has its spark, and by choosing an ideal mushroom haircut, you will show the world that you are a self-confident and unique person who is not afraid to add some freshness to his life. Indulge in this hairstyle, and let the magic begin!