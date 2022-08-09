To better understand the postpartum period To provide evidence-based support To build a network of like-minded individuals For personal and professional development To make a difference in the lives of new families

What is a Postpartum Doula?

A postpartum doula is a trained professional who provides physical, emotional, and informational support to a mother during the postpartum period. This time frame generally extends from when the baby is born until the family’s adjustment to their new life with a baby is complete.

The role of a postpartum doula is not just to “mother the mother”, but also to educate and empower her so that she can confidently meet the needs of her new family.

Why Get Trained?

There are many reasons why you might want to consider getting professional training as a postpartum doula. Here are just a few:

1. To better understand the postpartum period

The postpartum period is a crucial time for both mother and baby. It’s a time when the mother’s body is healing from childbirth, when she is learning to breastfeed, and when she is adjusting to her new role as a mother.

A doula who is trained in supporting mothers during this time will be able to provide evidence-based information and support that can make a big difference in the postpartum experience.

2. To provide evidence-based support

There are a lot of myths and misinformation out there about the postpartum period. A trained postpartum doula will know how to separate fact from fiction and will be able to provide mothers with accurate, up-to-date information.

3. To build a network of like-minded individuals

When you become a postpartum doula, you’ll join a community of other professionals who are passionate about supporting new families. This is a great way to network and learn from others in the field.

4. For personal and professional development

Working as a postpartum doula can be a very rewarding experience. It’s an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of new families and to grow professionally.

5. To make a difference in the lives of new families

Becoming a postpartum doula is an excellent way to give back to your community. You’ll be able to support families during a time when they need it the most.

If you’re interested in becoming a postpartum doula, be sure to check out our comprehensive training program. Our program is designed to give you the skills and knowledge you need to be a successful doula. Visit us online or contact us today to learn more.

Summary

There are many reasons to consider getting professional training as a postpartum doula. Doing so can help you better understand the postpartum period, provide evidence-based support, build a network of like-minded individuals, and make a difference in the lives of new families. Our comprehensive training program can give you the skills and knowledge you need to be a successful doula. Contact us today to learn more.