In the field service industry, time is a scarce resource. With deadlines and customer expectations to meet, it’s crucial to practice effective time management.

In this article, we’ve shared the importance of time management in the field service industry and effective ways you can improve your time management.

Effective time management in the field service industry

Time management is organising your tasks and prioritising your to-do list effectively to ensure you make good use of your time. Good time management offers countless benefits for you and your team, making it a skill every field service manager should work to improve.

Prioritising time management is crucial if you want to increase the productivity and efficiency of your team. When you plan your technicians’ schedules, you can maximise their time so they can meet deadlines and get more work done. With an effective plan, everyone knows what they’re working on and where they need to be, ensuring that there are no misunderstandings that could lead to delays or affect productivity.

It can also reduce stress in your organisation. When your team knows they have enough time to complete jobs, they’ll spend less time stressing over deadlines and more time focused on tasks. It’s also important to remember that if you practice good time management as a field service manager, you’ll be less stressed, and your attitude and behaviour at work will be positive. Workers tend to follow the behaviour of their leaders, and if you’re less stressed, your team will be too.

5 time management hacks

Take a look at our list of top time management hacks for field service professionals.

Always be prepared

When your technicians don’t have the necessary tools and equipment, they won’t be able to complete their tasks. Not being able to assist customers as soon as possible may lead to delays that could cost your business and affect your reputation. To avoid this, you must ensure that your technicians always have the right tools and equipment, and you can do this by improving asset management, which will make tracking your equipment and machinery easier.

Delegate tasks

As a field service manager, taking on extra responsibilities and overseeing every aspect of your operations can be tempting. But if you want your team to succeed, you must delegate. Delegation gives you more time to focus on tasks only you can do and ensures you have enough time to do your job efficiently. It also gives your team the opportunity to grow their skills and become more efficient, helping you build a reliable team that can work independently. In the end, you can improve your productivity and that of your workers with delegation.

Automate your day-to-day jobs

Automation is one of the best ways to reduce your manual busywork, as it eliminates repetitive tasks that take time so you and your team can focus on meaningful work. There are several ways you can automate manual tasks, but Field Service Software is the ideal solution for any business in the industry. With Field Service Software, you can automate tasks like job scheduling, quoting and invoicing to reduce your workload and save time.

Plan your team’s routes

Your field service technicians spend a significant amount of time travelling during the day, and with route optimisation, you can save them time and increase their capacity to take on more work. The most effective way to implement route optimisation is with a tool like Route Optimisation Software. The software considers your team’s schedule and finds the best routes, so you don’t have to work this out manually.

Reduce paperwork

Managing a field service business with pen and paper can slow your team down, which is why more companies are ditching their paper systems and going paperless. With a cloud-based paperless system, your technicians can easily access information about their tasks and projects online, saving them the time and hassle of searching through paper documents. It also makes data capturing more efficient, as your workers can capture customer information in the field on their mobile devices and share it immediately on the system with everyone in the team.