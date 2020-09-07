In today’s rapidly developing world, managing waste material is a major problem these days. Waste disposal management is a matter of concern for all first and third world countries. In the last decades, the amount of waste material has multiplied due to urbanization and industrialization. The waste which is not properly disposed of is the cause of damage to both environment and human health.

Waste material must be treated first with appropriate methods like physical, chemical, or thermal. These methods will not destroy the waste material but can help reduce them to a low toxicity level from high toxicity.

Here are some techniques for proper waste disposal and management.

Recycling

Recycling converts waste material into a new form. Reducing, recycling, and reuse is an efficient strategy. Reducing the toxic material to less toxic form decreases the risk of the spread of diseases. Recycling and reusing can be very beneficial as the waste can be used in another form, and also it can be a source of income for many people. But the recycling material can be a bit heavy on the pocket for some people. Aluminum, disposable cups and plates and paper are the most commonly recycled material.

Controlled Waste Production

The use of products that are not too necessary in daily life is a reason why waste is increasing at such a high rate. Also, count the factor of globalization. So instead of using new products that are not essential in daily life, shopping at eco-friendly stores and buying the products which are recycled and environmentally friendly can be very helpful to the environment. Waste material used for generating electricity instead of fuel is also very helpful. Several companies like Recognized Trading & Shipping, Inc transport the waste material from one place to another.

Landfills

Landfills are a waste disposal method that is commonly used around the world. An area on the outskirts of the city is selected. Low lying and with low groundwater level area is preferred. A protective layer is created as a barrier between land and water. Now a layer of garbage is spread over it. Over that, a layer of soil is spread. And like this, several layers of soil and garbage are created. After this, the area is left for the next 10 to 20 years and can be used as a ground.

Incineration

It is regarded as the most efficient and hygienic way of waste management. Incineration the waste material is burned under controlled conditions. The waste is approximately reduced by 90% in volume. The result is noncombustible matter such as ash or gas. These gases can also be harmful, so they are also treated. Despite its proficiency, incineration has a major drawback that is the release of Carbon monoxide and Carbon dioxide into the environment.

Compositing

Compositing is a biological method used for managing waste. In composting, the waste materials are buried in a pit for left for a long period. Naturally, every organic matter undergoes degradation by the action microbes such as bacteria and fungi. After the required time, the biodegraded waste material is highly enriched with nutrients and increases the fertility of the soil highly. Compositing is a slow process and needs much land before giving the desired results.

Several other methods are used for managing waste disposal. Transporting waste material from one place to other is