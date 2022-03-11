Supervisors overseeing remote workers play an essential role in a company. They’re responsible for supporting a team that’s rarely in the office, making it challenging to delegate, communicate with and support mobile workers. If you’re a mobile engineer, you may know from experience that a supportive supervisor can help you complete your tasks successfully and meet your targets. If you’re not getting the support you need, it will be tough for you to reach your full potential. Fortunately, there are several ways your supervisor can support you as a mobile engineer.

Prioritise tasks

Prioritisation gives employees direction, but if your tasks or jobs aren’t prioritised, you won’t know which projects need to be completed urgently. The ideal solution for supervisors is to prioritise tasks with Task Management Software. They can schedule the tasks you need to do daily, and you can access your jobs sheets on your mobile device. With Task Management Software, you and your supervisor will be on the same page, eliminating any confusion regarding deadlines.

Improve communication

With good communication skills, your supervisor can support you in several ways. They can use concise communication to clarify your role and set clear expectations. While leaders need to develop their communication skills, they should also choose an effective medium for communication. As you’re often on-site and unavailable for meetings, your supervisor should schedule appointments to ensure there’s an opportunity for face-to-face communication. In-person meetings encourage engagement and participation, making sharing and receiving feedback easier.

Ensure job sites are always safe

Worker safety should always be a Field Service supervisor’s top priority. If you’re concerned about the safety of equipment and vehicles or security on-site, let your supervisor know. They could use Vehicle Tracking Software to ensure you and others in your team arrive at job sites safely and Mobile Tracking when you’re working alone in remote areas. Your supervisor should also ensure that vehicles, equipment and other assets are regularly maintained, so they’re safe to use.

Provide feedback

Feedback is a tool you can use to improve productivity, refine your skills and meet your targets. Ask your supervisor to support you by helping you set goals. Goals keep you engaged at work and focused on improving your skills. Suggest monthly progress meetings as an opportunity for you to meet so they can provide feedback and offer advice on improving your performance. With feedback, you can measure your success and identify skills that can be improved.

Provide the right tools for the job

Every mobile engineer needs the right tools to get the job done. Equipment is essential, but you also need a system to manage your tasks and job sheets. When you’re in the field every day, it’s easier to access your job list on your mobile device. Encourage your supervisor to consider Task Management Software, a comprehensive system they can use to create and schedule tasks for you and your team. With Task Management Software, you can view your job sheets, upload digital documents to tasks, and create and send Quotes, Purchase Orders, and Invoices when you’re on-site or in the office.