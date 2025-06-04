£5m investment to protect water quality and supply in Middlesbrough

More than 20km of water mains are being replaced as part of a £5m investment in water quality and to protect supplies for 2,600 homes and businesses in Middlesbrough.

Northumbrian Water is starting work in the Park End area this month, where it will be carrying out a programme of mains renewal, running to late 2026.

As well as replacing 23km of old cast iron water mains with new plastic piping, the company, and its partner, United Living, will be renewing the pipes that connect those mains to the 2,600 property boundaries.

Work on the mains renewal will be carried out on a rolling programme through the area, with trenchless pipelaying – where pipes are fed underground, between two pits, rather than being lowered into a long trench – being used where possible, to help minimise the impact for residents.

As the team moves around the estate, they will be working to keep customers updated on when work will be happening near their properties, and how this might impact them.

Brian Hardy, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “This is an investment in protecting customers’ supplies for the future, and ensuring that they continue to receive the best quality tap water.

“As with all renewal work in built-up areas, we know that this will be disruptive for our customers, so we’re working to keep them as informed as possible, as well as to reduce the amount of time we are working outside any home, and the impact people experience.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we carry out this important work.”