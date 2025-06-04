Alan Moody steps down as Chairman of Northumberland-based Moody Logistics and Storage

Alan Moody (centre) with (L-R) Gavin Cape, Engineering Director of sister company Heathline Commercials, Caroline Moody, Richard Moody and Kevin Buchanan, CEO of Pall-Ex Group, with Moody’s restored 1950 Bedford truck, Peggy

Alan Moody, a respected figure in the North East haulage industry, has stepped down as Chairman of Moody Logistics and Storage following a lifetime of service to the family business.

The 79-year-old was the second generation of Moodys to lead the Cramlington-based firm, playing a pivotal role in its evolution from a traditional coal and tipper operation into one of the region’s most respected logistics and palletised freight specialists.

Despite officially retiring from the role of Chairman, he remains a lifelong ambassador for the business he helped to shape.

Founded by his father, David Moody, in 1947, the Northumberland firm’s roots stretch back to vastly different times. Reflecting on his early memories, Alan recalled: “When I was 10 years old, I would go to Newbiggin and Lynemouth with my father, where he bought sea coal and hand-loaded it into trucks for delivery to AEI Cables in Birtley and Sandysike Brickworks at Longtown.

“It was completely different in those days. When I took over, we were all tippers and flatbeds and now it’s palletised freight. The industry has dramatically changed, and I’m proud that Moody’s has changed with it.”

He joined the business at the age of 16 in 1961. His foresight led to major milestones, including the founding of commercial vehicle repair specialist Heathline Commercials in 1976, and joining freight distribution network Pall-Ex in 1999 as one of its founding members.

That decision placed Moody’s at the forefront of the overnight palletised freight sector, which now accounts for more than 70% of the company’s business.

In recognition of his contribution to the industry, Alan received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Pall-Ex in 2023.

Daughter and current Managing Director, Caroline Moody, said: “His vision, hard work and strong values shaped this business from the ground up. He embraced change when others might have hesitated and ensured Moody’s evolved into a modern, logistics company that continues to innovate and grow. He may be stepping back formally, but his influence is present in every aspect of the business.”

Operations Director Richard Moody, added: “He’s an inspiration to everyone here, having instilled a sense of pride in our work and a belief in doing things the right way.”

Outside of Moody’s, Alan has long been active in the local community and is a committed member of the Rotary Club of Morpeth.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have been part of this journey. I’ve seen the industry change beyond recognition, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the importance of good people and strong values,” Alan added. “I’m confident the business is in the best possible hands and look forward to watching it continue to thrive.”