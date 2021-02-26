Testosterone has great importance to your body and if its levels start to drop then it calls for action to boost it as it affects your body functioning. Your testosterone levels normally tend to drop as you age but you must make an effort to look for how you can boost its production. Following are five dangers of low testosterone levels in men you need to know:

Sexual Dysfunction

Testosterone is responsible for boosting sexual drives in men and its decrease means a drop in the man’s sexual functionality. This is the biggest worry of most men. As your testosterone levels drop, your sexual desire and performance are also affected. You start to have fewer erections and it can even reach the worst extent of causing infertility.

Negative Physical Changes

Low testosterone levels bring some negative physical changes to your body because it is responsible for your healthy masculine form. When its levels start to drop, it affects your body growth as your system becomes weak.

This leads to a decrease in your muscle strength, reduces your body hair, increases your fatigue, causes hot flashes, and affects your cholesterol metabolism.

Disturbed Sleep

Low testosterone levels lead to insomnia, low energy levels, and changes in your regular sleep patterns. It reduces your hours of sleep and causes sleep apnea. This is where you can stop breathing temporarily as you sleep which disrupts your sleep. It is normally caused by unnecessary body weight gain caused by low testosterone levels in your body.

Brings Emotional Changes

Low testosterone levels can affect your emotions. Wondering how? You can get feelings of sadness and depression plus failing to concentrate and having trouble with your memory.

Moreover, you can also have low self-confidence and motivation, and depression in men can be linked to low testosterone levels. This can be a result of the combination of fatigue and low sex drive which causes lots of mood swings.

Reduced Semen

Testosterone is key in stimulating semen production and it is the majority of the male ejaculate which helps sperms to move towards the egg. Low testosterone levels lead to low semen production which can even lead to infertility in men

Increases Your Body Fat

Low testosterone levels lead to unhealthy weight gain which puts you at a high risk of deadly diseases such as stroke and heart attack.

Your body starts to grow anyhow and, in some men, testosterone deficiency causes gynecomastia which causes enlargement of the man’s breast. This affects your self-esteem in public as you tend to have bigger breasts like that of the ladies.

Boost Your Testosterone

