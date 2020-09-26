Gambling is a risky way of playing to pass your time or to try and win money. If you do gamble responsibly, it can be a bit safer and fun to do as well.

But how can you place good bets that mostly win? What’s the best way to win more often in betting despite the bookies’ tricks?

You should keep in mind that gambling is all about taking risks and finding the best value for your money. Here are some of the best tips in betting which can help you make your betting experience better. You can also go to www.bettingstar.in to find some great betting platforms.

Know the Sport Inside Out

When it comes to betting, it isn’t about which team has won the last few matches, it’s actually about how they’ve been performing in the long run, and how they respond in different situations.

In major games, it even comes down to each and every player and their past performances.

These are the details that you’ll need to place well informed bets. You can place good value bets by considering these details.

The Favorite Doesn’t Always Win

This point might seem obvious to many of you, but ignoring the price given by the bookies can be a bit difficult for the bettors at times.

You’ll find lots of games in which one team or player is the heavy favorite, but ends up losing by a huge margin. That is why you shouldn’t always stick to the basics, and should try to go of your way to place low cost, high risk, high reward bets.

So, keep in mind that favorites don’t always win. Everything is prone to change in the field of sports, so, you should never settle for the favorites in every game.

Sign Up with Different Bookmakers

Brand loyalty is a big thing in betting. Betting platforms spend heavily to brand their business and create loyal customers who’ll choose to bet only them.

Companies reach this goal by taking different pathways. Some have loyalty schemes while the others offer special offers to attract more customers. But you shouldn’t pay attention to their marketing alone. You should shop around and sign up with multiple betting platforms for the best betting experience.

When you’ve signed up with multiple platforms, you can check the odds provided by them on the same bet, and choose the one which appeals the most to you. Every platform has its own odds on the same bets, so, do your research on different platforms and choose a suitable one that fits your needs.

So, by signing up on multiple platforms, you can also see their odd making technique and you can stick to one of them for most of your bets which you like the most or which supports your betting style.

Make Fewer Selections

For the experienced bettors, this might look like an obvious thing. But many bettors do make the mistake of making too many selections when placing bets. The fewer selections you make in your bet, the high is your chance of you winning the bet.

If you’re looking to make money with betting, you’ll need to think small. Take small and calculated risks and make fewer selections to maximize your chances of winning. These winnings will eventually add up to reflect a larger number in your betting account. Bookies lose most of their money on singles.

So, focus on winning and don’t consider the amount of money included in the process.

Bet in Less Obvious Markets

After doing enough research, you should be confident that you’ll be able to spot good value in the hundreds of available markets.

Bookies might try to use it to their benefit, but you can still find better offers of you do some research.

For example, if two teams are competing against each other with one bigger team, you can bet on the other team’s top scorer to score anytime. These bets are usually the safest, and the 7/5 odds usually provided aren’t bad either.

Never Bet with Your Heart

If you have a favorite team of yours playing the match, you’ll surely want them to win the match. Your brain might convince itself that they’re sure to win when they actually aren’t.

Bookies live this type of bettors. They make lots of money every weekend from fans betting on their home team no matter what their chances of winning are.

Additionally, avoid betting on important events because players usually go out of their way to show excellent performances in those games. So, the element of unpredictability is enhanced.

If you still want to bet on these events, you should select other markets. You can bet on them to make a goal, and place other bets like these to make it easy for yourself to win in the placed bets.