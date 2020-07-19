We all love to review our post and see that it is full of likes. If you want to learn how to get more likes on Instagram in an easy and fast way, keep reading, you are in the right place.

Instagram is one of the most popular social networks in the world and we have more and more people who use this application every day.

The system that has made Instagram succeed is its simplicity of use and being able to show all our followers what we are doing at an exact moment. Come on, what is called posture.

Without a doubt, one of the favorite characteristics of users is buying Instagram likes being able to receive a large number of likes or likes on their photos and videos.

Since we want to share with you our best techniques to succeed on Instagram, we have prepared this article with 6 free tricks that will make you want many more likes than you already have.

Post at the Perfect Time

In order for your photo to have many likes, it must be seen by as many people as possible. If you upload a photo in the early morning your publication will be seen by many fewer people and therefore will have less likes.

You can always try different days and hours until you hit the nail on the head and see which one works best for you.According to experts, the best day to post on Instagram is Wednesday and the best time is at 3 in the afternoon. In the opposite case it would be Monday, which is the day that generates the worst interactions.

Hashtags

A hashtag is a tag that allows you to view all the information on a specific topic in chronological order. All posts that include this tag will be publicly viewed.

The use of hashtags will make you much more visible and you will be able to get more likes and interactions easily.

Tip: Do not join the cart of the typical hashtag # follow4follow since you will not generate real followers and they will end up stopping you from following. Search for hashtags related to your sector and with high engagement to get quality followers and likes.

Like other Posts

The more you interact with other users and the more I like you distribute, the more chances you will have that they see your profile and give you a like back.

If you use this trick with accounts that have the same approach as yours, you will get a better result.

This trick also works very well with your Instagram followers, since if people see that you always like them, they are much more likely to do it back.

Add Location to your Photos and Videos

Something as simple as putting the location where the photograph or video has been taken, will make us much more visible and help us get more likes. The current search engine for Instagram allows us to search for a location, and that is why when someone searches for a location where we have been, our publication will appear.

Publications and Programming

In the second tab, you can monitor all the hashtags and accounts that you select in the growth part of your account.

You can get inspiration or ideas from them or just republish them and the fascinating thing is that it will be mentioned that you are republishing from this account and they will get credit for it. Or you can add your competitors and see what they are doing, all in one place. Also, you can go to plan and use the republish function.

The next tab is about competitions and rewards, here we have all the things you need to reward your followers and grow your account.

You have two options: use the comment or content. It’s really simple, just fill out the forms and set the conditions and all things will be set in your post.

Be Original

If you always upload images that are too similar, people will end up getting tired and you will fall into the repetitive. It is always easier to get likes if you post a photo that stands out from the rest. It will really be difficult to stand out from the rest by uploading the typical selfie or the typical photos in the bathroom that everyone takes.