Members of Turner & Townsend’s team in the North East have completed a 75-mile walk from Carlisle to Newcastle to celebrate the firm’s 75th anniversary year, raising over £5,000 for the charity Action for Children.

The professional services business, which was established in Darlington in 1946, operates globally across 45 countries, including 160 people based at its North East offices in Newcastle and Stockton.

The company has raised over £600,000 for the charity, helping Action for Children to provide grants to families struggling to pay for basic school supplies, such as uniforms or books. Since the partnership began in 2016, the money raised has helped to provide over 6,500 grants for some of the most impoverished children in the UK.

The 10-strong Turner & Townsend team hiked 75 miles over three days, stopping at Hadrian’s Wall campsite, Haltwhistle and Hadrians Meadow campsite, north of Hexham, before completing the walk at the Tyne Bar on Newcastle Quayside.

The charity hike was organised by Demi Hindhaugh, project manager at the Newcastle office. Demi was joined by fellow colleagues, Autumn Colledge, Karen Cheung, Melania Bergna, James Sample, Mark Coffell, Rebecca Newman, Andrew Ransome, Theodora Xeni and Alistair Robson. James Fellows, Dawn Wood and Laura Alexander supported the team, providing refreshments at check points along the journey.

Darren Laybourn, director, North East strategic lead – UK & global head of healthcare at Turner & Townsend, said: “Congratulations to the team for completing the 75-mile hike. A fantastic effort and one which showcases the pride and camaraderie that we have cultivated within the team. All money raised is going to a very worthy cause and we look forward to continuing to champion the good work of Action for Children as we move through the year.”

Victoria Parry, senior corporate partnerships executive at Action for Children, said: “We have developed a strong relationship with Turner & Townsend and we are thrilled it has supported our charity with this challenge. The money raised will provide essential educational materials for at least 140 vulnerable children, increasing their confidence to attend school and achieve their academic potential.

“As well as raising funds through numerous charity initiatives, members of the team have been generously donating their time, expertise and resources with much needed pro bono work that has been instrumental in developing new projects to support children, young people and their families in our local communities.”