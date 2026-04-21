90 Yorkshire Girls Become First M2 Participants to Compete at TCS Mini London Marathon.

Ninety girls from schools in Yorkshire are set to make history as the first Leeds M2 participants to take part in the TCS Mini London Marathon on Saturday 25 April.

The event marks the completion of a joint initiative between Leeds Well School Partnership (LWSP) and M2: Where Movement and Mindfulness meet, which provides a safe, judgement free space for primary school girls to engage in physical activity and build their confidence and resilience.

Funded by the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, the programme offers eight-sessions culminating in a 5km challenge. JTA funded programmes are also running in Sheffield, Hull, Derby, and Lincolnshire.

The upcoming trip to London marks a major milestone—not only are these 90 girls representing Leeds on a national stage, but they are also the first cohort from the M2 programme to be given this opportunity. The experience has been made possible through LWSP’s relationship with the London Marathon Foundation.

“This opportunity was made possible through vital funding and strong partnerships,” said Jill Wilkinson, Leeds Well School Partnership Director. “We know this programme works—and we have the data to prove it. Taking 90 girls to a national event like this shows the scale of impact we’re achieving.”

The programme has already demonstrated measurable success, helping girls to develop healthier habits alongside increased confidence and resilience. 96% of M2 girls say they enjoy running and 80% say they feel more confident speaking up and having their voices heard. For many participants, the TCS Mini London Marathon will be their first experience of a major sporting event.

As well as celebrating achievement, the moment represents powerful visibility, with girls from Leeds proudly representing their city on a national platform.

“This is more than a one-off experience—this is the start of something bigger,” added Emma Mackenzie, Children & Young People Engagement Lead at London Marathon Foundation. “Through local collaborations like this and our own partnerships with The Daily Mile Foundation and Junior parkrun, we’re building a legacy- fostering an accessible and inspiring participation pathway that creates more opportunities for young girls to be active, confident, and inspired.”

Following on from the success and inspiration of the TCS Mini London Marathon, it is fantastic to see adult role models representing LWSP stepping up to take part in both the TCS London Marathon and the Rob Burrows Leeds Marathon. These dedicated individuals are not only pushing themselves to achieve incredible personal milestones, but are also proudly raising vital funds to support LWSP’s ongoing work with girls.

“LWSP is incredibly proud of all those taking part and grateful for their dedication, which continues to inspire the next generation,” said Jill Wilkinson.