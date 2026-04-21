Novel house design cuts childhood malaria significantly in Tanzanian trial

A major study involving Durham University shows that a radical rethink of rural housing design in sub-Saharan Africa can protect children from the three deadliest childhood diseases.

The three-year trial in Tanzania found that children living in specially designed two-storey “Star Homes” had dramatically lower rates of malaria, diarrhoea, and acute respiratory infections compared with children in traditional mud-and-thatch houses.

The children in the Star Homes also grew taller as a result of their better health.

The research is published in Nature Medicine.

Malaria, diarrhoea and acute respiratory infections are three major causes of mortality in young children in sub-Saharan Africa. In the trial, malaria was reduced by 44%, diarrhoea by 30% and respiratory infections by 18%.

The researchers are calling on architects, builders, and governments to think differently about rural house design to help protect children from disease.

The Star Home is the outcome of almost 40 years of research involving Professor Steve Lindsay from Durham University. The healthy house design was informed by his research on how mosquitoes enter homes, and multiple clinical trials of house-screening in traditional African houses.

It has resulted in the Star Home that not only protects children from killer diseases but is also cheaper to build using less carbon than conventional concrete African houses.

Professor Steve Lindsay, from the Department of Biosciences at Durham University, said: “Our ground-breaking study shows that building better can turn a dangerous home into a safe one by protecting children in sub-Saharan Africa against three major killer diseases – malaria, diarrhoea and respiratory infections.

“We now hope that the building industry will adopt some of the important features of our healthy house design that are protective, cheaper and use less carbon than conventional concrete African houses.”

The Star Home costs 24% less in materials than a conventional single-storey cement-block house, requires 73% less concrete, and generates 57% less embodied carbon.

It is a two-storey prefabricated structure with the following key features:

Shade-net walls that let in air, keeping sleeping areas cool and deterring mosquitoes

Screened windows and self-closing doors to reduce insect entry

Elevated easy-to-clean concrete ground floor

Rainwater harvesting system providing safe drinking water

Fly-proof ventilated pit toilet

Improved cooking stove that vents smoke outdoors

Solar-powered lighting

The Star Homes use passive cooling rather than air conditioning which requires energy that is neither available nor affordable. After sunset, the upstairs space with the bedrooms cools down rapidly making it more comfortable for families to use bed nets for additional protection against mosquitoes.

Households were selected through a public lottery from more than 14,600 surveyed homes. A cohort of children under 13 years old living in 110 Star Homes was compared with 513 traditional households. Weekly home visits by trained field workers recorded malaria, diarrhoea, and respiratory infections.

The research was conducted by an international consortium including: CSK Research Solutions (Tanzania), Mahidol-Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit (MORU) at the University of Oxford, Royal Danish Academy, Ifakara Health Institute (Tanzania), Durham University (UK), Amsterdam UMC (The Netherlands), University of the Philippines and East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community. It was funded by Hanako Foundation, Singapore.