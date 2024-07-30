96% of European buyers shopped online in Q1

Shopping online is becoming increasingly popular, and while there are some who believe that it was the pandemic and the lockdowns that caused it to become a much more relevant trend, the truth is that this is just one of the factors. The convenience of going online is unparalleled when compared to standard retail consumption. You don’t have to spend hours browsing through the aisles when you can get anything you want with just a few clicks on your smartphone and while lying in bed. There’s also much greater product diversity since online shopping can pretty much bring you any item or brand right to your doorstep. You can also shop from stores that don’t even physically exist in your country.

Increasing digital literacy, faster delivery options, more efficient shipping, and the growth and development of tech solutions have all contributed to the sector becoming more relevant among shoppers from all over the world. Companies can now use sophisticated behavioural analytics and research tools that create more streamlined and customised shopping experiences. Recent data indicates that 96% of European customers shopped online during Q1 of 2024, showing that this isn’t a passing trend but a tendency that will continue to pick up speed over the next few years. As a result, it is now more important than ever for brands to ensure they’re well-equipped to handle the demands of the ecommerce sector without falling behind their competitors.

The trends

In order to get a comprehensive idea of what you’re working with, it is crucial to be aware of the trends. Reports show that around 63% of buyers spent between 100 and 500 euros during this year’s first quarter, while the remaining 37% spent less than 100 euros. Fashion is one of the most popular categories for online shopping, so if your company deals with apparel, you must definitely build and maintain your online presence. Brands that want to be successful must also ensure that they’re delivering what their clients want and are able to do so consistently.

Good quality is one of the main features people want to see in the things they buy, as subpar items can feel like a waste of money. Make sure to provide plenty of information regarding the products, including manufacturing, materials, and the best way to care for them. Being transparent makes you look more trustworthy, and people will always gravitate towards enterprises that inspire trust. Product photos must be high-quality, and you can also provide easier access to related products on the same page.

Streamlining operations

Guaranteeing that your operations will remain streamlined and organised requires you to optimise your fulfilment procedures and processes. Accurate management of inventory systems allows you to have accurate information about the sales, orders and deliveries you’ve performed so that you know exactly which products must be restocked. This way, you can always deliver products in a timely fashion so that your customers know when they can expect the return of a certain product. Shipping is another fundamental part of fulfilment, but it’s actually a much more complex endeavour than it might seem at first glance. Inventory, warehousing, packing and handling returns are all part of shipping, and it is crucial that this whole process remains smooth in order to ensure customer satisfaction.

Since there are so many different steps involved, many companies choose to work with a company that specialises in fulfilment services as a means to ensure that things are in order. Working with experts also means you will benefit from the latest market developments that guarantee cost reduction, efficiency and an overall improved customer experience.

Boost sales

Boosting sales is crucial for any company that wants to remain profitable, but it’s much easier said than done, given today’s highly competitive business environment. All the companies occupying the same sector as you are looking to increase their sales and use everything at their disposal to ensure their success. Boosting the speed of your site is one of the first things you should do as it reduces the bounce rate and the number of visitors that come to a webpage and then leave without taking any action. When your website works well and can boast a user interface that is simple to use, people are more likely to spend more time on the platform and perhaps even make a purchase.

Fulfilment is also vital in this regard since it allows you to cut back on shipping fees and delivery times, making scaling more cost-effective and efficient. Since working with a fulfilment centre team that can handle all of this for you will free up some of your time, you can instead focus on innovation and developments that foster growth and expand your business. Creating high-quality product pages is much more likely to convince reluctant customers to click on “place order” with less hesitation. All ecommerce sites should ensure clear and streamlined navigation so that customers don’t have to spend too long when looking for a category or a specific product they have in mind.

Efficiency

The secret to success in the business landscape is to aim for efficiency in every area of your enterprise. Clients are more likely to stick around and even become loyal customers if you show that you are committed to delivering hassle-free experiences across all areas, from shipping orders to guaranteeing their safe return. For instance, providing live order tracking allows for better decision-making and resource allocation. Integrating your business into different online marketplaces and webshop systems, as well as working with different carriers, enables your business to operate much more harmoniously.

Given how competitive markets are nowadays, continuous innovation is a winning policy to adopt, and the best way to reach this goal is through the use of technology. For example, integrating real-time visibility in order status makes shipping information much more accurate, so your team can provide more efficient customer service and make decisions that benefit customers.

Operating in the ecommerce world is not a simple task, but it is essential for businesses to develop the tools and strategies necessary to ensure that they will remain operational. Having an online presence is crucial nowadays, and failing to conform to this standard means that you’ll miss out on several opportunities, as well as a sizable number of potential customers.