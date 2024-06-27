A Blockbuster Month: New Movies Hitting Cinemas in July 2024

July 2024 promises to be a thrilling month for movie enthusiasts, with a diverse slate of new releases catering to all tastes. From animated adventures and high-octane action sequels to romantic dramas and comedies, the upcoming lineup is packed with eagerly awaited films. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated movies making their debut in theaters this month.

Despicable Me 4 (July 3, 2024)

The mischievous Minions and their reformed villain boss, Gru, are back in “Despicable Me 4.” This latest installment in the beloved animated franchise promises more hilarious escapades and heartwarming moments. With the franchise’s signature humor and charm, this family-friendly film is set to be a summer hit​ (EW.com)​​ (Movie Insider)​.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (July 3, 2024)

Eddie Murphy reprises his iconic role as detective Axel Foley in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.” This revival of the classic action-comedy franchise sees Axel tackling new cases with his trademark wit and street-smart tactics. Streaming on Netflix, this film blends nostalgia with fresh, action-packed entertainment​ (Movie Insider)​.

Space Cadet (July 4, 2024)

“Space Cadet,” starring Emma Roberts, is a comedy about a Florida party girl who unexpectedly finds herself in NASA’s space training program. Despite her unconventional background, her intelligence and determination make her an unlikely candidate for space exploration. This film, available on Amazon Prime Video, promises laughs and inspirational moments​ (Movie Insider)​.

Project Artemis (July 12, 2024)

Set against the backdrop of the 1960s space race, “Project Artemis” features Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. Directed by Greg Berlanti, this romance-comedy follows the intertwining lives of individuals driven by the era’s curiosity and ambition. With its star-studded cast and nostalgic setting, “Project Artemis” is set to capture hearts and imaginations​ (DeciderTV)​.

Touch (July 12, 2024)

“Touch,” directed by Baltasar Kormákur, is a romantic drama adapted from the 2022 novel of the same name. This film explores deep emotional connections and the complexities of human relationships. Set for a nationwide release, it is expected to draw audiences with its tender storytelling and compelling performances​ (DeciderTV)​.

Twisters (July 19, 2024)

“Twisters,” the high-energy sequel to the 1996 film “Twister,” is directed by Lee Isaac Chung. This action-adventure film brings back the adrenaline-pumping thrill of storm chasing. With an ensemble cast including Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, “Twisters” promises to deliver intense action and breathtaking visuals​ (DeciderTV)​​ (EW.com)​.

Deadpool 3 (July 26, 2024)

Ryan Reynolds returns as the wisecracking anti-hero in “Deadpool 3,” which also features Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman. This highly anticipated sequel is expected to combine the franchise’s signature irreverent humor with explosive action sequences. Fans are eagerly awaiting this cinematic reunion, set to hit theaters towards the end of the month​ (Movie Insider)​​ (EW.com)​.

Longlegs (July 12, 2024)

For horror aficionados, “Longlegs” offers a spine-chilling experience. This film dives into the realm of suspense and terror, promising to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. While details about the plot remain under wraps, its release has already generated significant buzz among genre fans​ (Movie Insider)​.

Find Me Falling (July 19, 2024)

“Find Me Falling,” a romantic comedy directed by Stelana Kliris, stars Harry Connick Jr. as an aging rockstar seeking solace on a Mediterranean island. His peaceful retreat is disrupted by unexpected visitors and the reappearance of a former love. This film blends humor, music, and romance, making it a perfect summer escape​ (DeciderTV)​​ (EW.com)​.

Conclusion

With such a diverse array of films releasing in July 2024, moviegoers are in for a treat. Whether you’re in the mood for animated fun, gripping action, heartfelt romance, or chilling horror, this month’s lineup offers something for everyone. Mark your calendars and get ready for a cinematic summer to remember.