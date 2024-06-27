Review of – Mike Bassett: England Manager

Title: Mike Bassett: England Manager

Director: Steve Barron

Release Date: 2001

Genre: Sports Comedy

Plot Summary: “Mike Bassett: England Manager” is a British sports comedy film that follows the journey of Mike Bassett (Ricky Tomlinson), an unorthodox and somewhat old-fashioned football manager, as he takes the helm of the England national football team. The movie is structured as a mockumentary, providing a satirical and humorous behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows of managing a national team.

Characters:

Mike Bassett (Ricky Tomlinson): The titular character, whose traditional and often out-of-touch methods are both a source of comedy and drama.

The titular character, whose traditional and often out-of-touch methods are both a source of comedy and drama. Karine Bassett (Amanda Redman): Mike’s supportive wife, who offers a grounding presence amid the chaos.

Mike’s supportive wife, who offers a grounding presence amid the chaos. Lonnie Urquart (Bradley Walsh): Bassett’s loyal assistant, adding another layer of humor and camaraderie.

Bassett’s loyal assistant, adding another layer of humor and camaraderie. Dave Dodds (Phill Jupitus) and Kevin Tonkinson (Dean Lennox Kelly): Key players who contribute to the team’s dynamic and the narrative’s humor.

Review:

“Mike Bassett: England Manager” is a delightfully funny and endearing film that captures the spirit of English football culture with a satirical edge. Ricky Tomlinson’s portrayal of Mike Bassett is both hilarious and heartfelt, embodying the quintessential “everyman” manager who finds himself thrust into the national spotlight. His character’s journey from managing a lower league team to leading the England squad is filled with comedic missteps, miscommunications, and moments of unexpected triumph.

The mockumentary style is one of the film’s strongest elements, providing an intimate and exaggerated glimpse into the world of football management. The documentary-style interviews and fly-on-the-wall footage effectively parody real-life sports documentaries, making the absurd situations and characters even more amusing.

The film is rich with comedic set-pieces, from Bassett’s infamous decision to select his team using random name-drawing to the chaotic press conferences that often spiral out of control. These moments are expertly crafted to highlight the absurdity of the football world, while also poking fun at the intense scrutiny and pressure faced by managers and players.

The supporting cast adds significant depth and humor to the film. Amanda Redman shines as Karine Bassett, providing a stable counterpoint to Mike’s chaotic energy. Bradley Walsh as Lonnie Urquart brings additional comic relief, his loyalty and optimism often serving as a foil to Mike’s blundering. The players, particularly Phill Jupitus and Dean Lennox Kelly, contribute to the authentic feel of the team dynamics, with their own quirks and comedic moments.

Despite its comedic nature, “Mike Bassett: England Manager” also touches on themes of perseverance, loyalty, and the underdog spirit. Bassett’s journey is not just a series of comedic mishaps but also a story of a man striving to prove himself and earn the respect of his peers and the nation.

Conclusion:

“Mike Bassett: England Manager” is a must-watch for football fans and comedy lovers alike. It’s a film that manages to be both a hilarious parody and a loving tribute to the beautiful game. With its memorable characters, sharp wit, and genuine heart, it stands out as a classic in the sports comedy genre. Ricky Tomlinson’s performance as the hapless yet lovable Mike Bassett is the cornerstone of this film, making it a timeless piece that continues to entertain and resonate with audiences.