From first-time buyers to serial investors, no two days are ever the same for a Sales and Investment Consultant at Walton Robinson.

The Newcastle-based Sales and Lettings Agent has developed a dedicated team of sales professionals, who have in-depth knowledge and expertise in the local property market.

For a Sales Consultant, this means dealing with the entirety of the Newcastle area, and experiencing a lot of different places and situations.

Sales and Investment Consultant Chris Wilkin shared his thoughts on why working within the Walton Robinson Sales Team is such a rewarding experience.

“I love the variety that comes with this position, as no two days are ever really the same. One day you could be dealing with a first-time buyer looking for a home and the next an experienced investor looking to add to their portfolio.

“A typical day could involve so many things, from conducting and following up from viewings and dealing with inbound enquiries, to pipeline management and organising enquiries and surveys.

“It’s a really varied role, which is one of the benefits of working for city-centre based agent. Walton Robinson are quite rare in that they cover such a large area, and with this in mind you might handle anything from a two-bedroom apartment to a large student block.

“There is also the added benefit of overseeing the whole sales process, from instruction through to completion. It’s really rewarding to be the point of contact from start to finish, through what can be a very stressful process for both buyers and vendors.

“For me, the best bit about being a Sales Consultant is being able to talk to so many different people, from all walks of life. You’ve got to be a really good communicator and be able to show empathy and understanding, as every person’s situation is always different.

Walton Robinson also prides itself that a large proportion of its staff have worked their way to the top, and has recently announced that it will take on an additional Sales Negotiator to grow and strengthen the team.

Sales Manager, James Devenish, said: “The best thing about working in Walton Robinson’s Sales Team is that you’re not simply confined to sit behind a desk.

“There is a lot of variety in the roles we have, and you also get the opportunity of becoming an expert in investments.”

“Walton Robinson are the leading agent in investment sales in the north east, and with this brings valuable expertise, knowledge and skills.”

For more information, or if you would like to work with us, call 0191 243 1000, or see our latest vacancies: https://www.waltonrobinson.com/about/recruitment/

To make an enquiry about selling your property with Walton Robinson, please contact 0191 243 1000, visit www.waltonrobinson.com, or visit our Percy Street office.