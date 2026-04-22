A decade of support for community champions

From hiking history trails to air fryer cookery courses, bikes that blend smoothies to space hopper jousting, Healthworks has always taken a creative approach to promoting healthy, happy living.

And a decade of investment from New Tyne West Development Company (NTWDC), the regeneration partnership behind The Rise, in Scotswood, has brought a many of the North East charity’s projects to life, supporting people in the West End of Newcastle.

“These ten years of investment – worth over £100,000 – have been integral to the support we have been able to offer people in the Scotswood and Benwell area.” Says Lisa Conroy, Health Promotion Team Lead with Healthworks.

“We’ve been able to engage people of all ages in our community and help them to make healthier choices and learn new skills. These small changes have a huge impact and I’d like to thank NTWDC for its ongoing support. Our partnership stretches way beyond this financial commitment. Additional help has been given through donations of equipment – and time – when ideas to enhance our initiatives have arisen.”

Celebrating its 30th year, Healthworks works across the region to support people of all ages to live longer, healthier and happier lives. Its recent impact report estimated that its community interventions could have saved the health and social care system over £46million*.

NTWDC is the housing-led regeneration partnership between Newcastle City Council and Keepmoat. It is behind The Rise development – a project with plans to build 1,800 mixed-tenure homes in the west end of the city.

The £290 million, 148-acre development is the most significant regeneration project currently underway in Newcastle. It has a national profile – often highlighted as an example of the city’s proven track record in housing innovation – citing delivery of largescale capital projects and the ability to partner effectively with the public and private sector.

To date, the partnership has delivered over 750 new homes with works on the latest phase of 346 homes starting last year. The project is also improving access to employment – creating 22 apprenticeship roles, safeguarding over 1,000 jobs and backing several school and non-development apprenticeship projects.

Annually, local community and charity groups – like Healthworks – have benefitted from wider investment by NTWDC, used to support a range of educational, art and environmental initiatives which celebrate the area’s rich history.

Lee McGray, Director with NTWDC, says: “From the recent medieval madness with Newcastle Castle – where children and adults enjoyed learning about the history of our great city – to pedalling up healthy smoothies on exercise bikes with local schools, Lisa and the team are always thinking up exciting ideas to engage local people and improve lives in our community.

“Healthworks passion and dedication is to be applauded and it’s great that we can play a small part in supporting its fantastic work and outcomes.

“The relationship we have developed over the last decade has highlighted many other initiatives, within Scotswood, that we are proud to support. Most recently, we helped the Scotswood Village Nursery undertake renovation work to develop their nursery’s sensory room – whilst also donating paly equipment and board books, for younger children, enabling parents to take books home to read as a family.

“Regeneration is not just about building homes, it is about building community connections. Our work with Healthworks and other fantastic organisations has played an important role in helping us to do just that.”

*Healthworks latest annual report can be found here: https://www.healthworksne.org.uk/our-impact/

*Photo caption: Healthworks’ Lisa Conroy (left) and Julie Stephens (right) with NTWDC’s Lee McGray (centre).