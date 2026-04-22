Seriös Group shines with continued growth and top industry awards

Lee Rorison and Neil Stephenson

Innovative data solutions company Seriös Group has been shortlisted for a number of national, international and regional awards as it continues to go from strength to strength.

Celebrating its sixth year this month, Seriös Group works with clients across the UK in sectors including tech, financial services, gaming, built environment, sports and hospitality.

Since the turn of the year, the company has been named as a winner in the Excellence in Data Analytics & QA – UK 2026 in the Global Tech Insider Awards.

It has also been shortlisted for another three regional and national awards. These include: the Football Business Awards in the Sponsorship or Partnership of the Year: Premier League & Championship Clubs category for its work with Sunderland AFC; the British HR Awards 2026 for its wellbeing and early careers programmes; and the Innovation Award in the North East regional BusinessIQ Awards.

Lee Rorison, Founder and CEO of Seriös Group, was named as one of LDC’s Most Ambitious Business Leaders in 2024 and a top 50 North East Business Titans 2026, is on a mission to make Seriös Group a global leader in data solutions.

This latest recognition follows significant growth of Seriös Group’s impressive client portfolio, including tombola, JLL, Bank of Ireland, Northern Powergrid, True Potential, NHS Business Services Authority and Grainger plc.

Neil Stephenson, who is also celebrating 5 years as Non-Executive Chairman, reflected on the achievements, saying:

“I’ve supported Seriös Group from the very early start‑up days through to where it is now as a scaling business, and it’s been a genuinely rewarding journey. My role has never been about running the business day-to-day. It’s about being there for Lee and the leadership team, sharing my experience, asking the right questions and helping them navigate the challenges that come with building something ambitious.

Seriös Group is creating high‑quality, sustainable jobs in the North East, giving people the opportunity to develop specialist skills and work on complex projects without having to leave the region. The business has evolved significantly, but the intent has stayed the same: build the right business, with the right people, and scale it in a way that lasts.”

Neil, who has an exceptional track record in scaling businesses and delivering transformational growth, is a former CEO of PE-backed Onyx Group, growing its business from £1million to £30million before a successful exit in 2016.

Together, Neil and Lee are confident that the business will continue its impressive growth and has achieved record growth of 53% in 2025/26. They credit this trajectory to Seriös ONE, its AI data solution technology designed to automate engineering and free up data teams so they can focus on adding business value.

Lee said: “We’re confident in achieving significant growth and delivering on our ambitious scale‑up plans, and we’re excited about what lies ahead.

“Neil has been, and continues to be, instrumental through his experience and insight. He has been an invaluable source of leadership and support for me both personally and professionally, and I’m incredibly grateful for his contribution.

“This latest award win, alongside further shortlisted entries in the pipeline, reinforces our motivation on delivering data solutions differently.

“We’re winning new, big‑name national clients and have achieved record growth this year. With ambitious five‑year growth plans already well underway, I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”

Seriös Group won the Dynamites Awards for Marketing Impact for its Sunderland AFC sponsorship activation campaign, which saw the business become sleeve sponsor during the 2024/25 season. The campaign helped Seriös Group scale its brand and share its work on a regional, national and international stage. The firm was also shortlisted in the Remarkable Innovation category for its data platform accelerator Seriös ONE Launchpad.