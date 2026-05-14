Interested in volunteering to support children and families?

North east charity Nepacs are holding a volunteer open day for National Volunteers Week (1-7 June 2026) on Monday 1 June 2026, 12.30 to 2.30pm, at HMP Holme House visitors centre in Stockton.

If you are interested in finding out more about volunteering with Nepacs please come along. You will hear about the different volunteering opportunities available supporting families affected by the justice system – including roles at HMPs Holme House and Kirklevington, at court and elsewhere in the region.

Come along, chat to Nepacs staff and existing volunteers and if interested in volunteering you will be able to sign up for volunteering on the day.

Nepacs volunteers come from all walks of life and bring a range of experience to their roles supporting children and families with loved one in the justice system.

To register your attendance for the open day on 1 June please BOOK HERE or email volunteering@nepacs.co.uk to find out more.

Find out more about all our volunteering opportunities HERE.