India is a country of huge cricket fans, fantasy cricket has now become a trend among all the people in the country. This is actually a mobile app-based game that can be played on both iOS and Android gadgets. In this, you need to build your team and compete with thousands of players online to win the maximum prize money. The craze for this game is at a peak during IPL and is increasing tremendously due to the opportunity of winning real cash prizes by playing it wisely.

Mantra to become a good player and win real cash prizes is to understand rules, strategies, and a point system of the IPL fantasy cricket which will surely help you win. In this blog, we will try to understand the game and the process to get going with fantasy cricket online.

The motto behind fantasy cricket

In fantasy cricket, you are supposed to create a team of 11 players and join any upcoming match for which you might be charged an entry fee. There is also an option for the newcomers to create a team free of cost to play practice or dummy sessions. These practice or dummy sessions help you understand the details and strategies required in actual play. Once you select the player for live matches, you are ready to score points as per the performance of respective players in the fantasy cricket team. Based on final points a real cash winner is announced.

Getting ready to play fantasy cricket

Getting registered

To start playing this wonderful online game, you need to register yourself on the page of the fantasy cricket app through your email ID or any social media login.

Select the match

Among the enormous amount of tournaments that run throughout the year, choose one. There are various tournaments, like T20, ODI and Test series available in the app list to begin with. The app showcases both national and international tournaments giving you various options to choose from.

Team management

From 100 credit points, you need to create a team of 11 players. The eleven players should consist of batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders and wicketkeeper. The key is to pick the captain and vice-captain of your team wisely as they facilitate you to earn 2x and 1.5x points respectively in the fantasy league.

Pick your contest

There are various contests available on the fantasy cricket app like practice, cash and private