- Four Ariya versions available to reserve from today, including e-4ORCE dual motor all-wheel control technology
- Prices start at £41,845 OTR with two battery capacities offered and up to 310 miles of range (WLTP combined) on a single charge
- Class-leading residual value delivers competitive ownership financing offers
- UK customers can configure and pre-order their Ariya through www.nissan.co.uk/ariya with UK customer deliveries beginning summer 2022
LONDON (December 10th 2021) – Nissan GB is excited to announce that UK customers can now pre-order the all-new 100% electric Ariya coupé crossover, with first deliveries beginning summer 2022.
A bold new chapter in Nissan’s electrification journey, Ariya’s comprehensive UK line-up features four versions to meet customer range and performance needs – Advance (63kWh), Evolve (87kWh), e-4ORCE Evolve (87kWh) and e-4ORCE Performance (87kWh). All four versions of Ariya will be available at launch.
‘On the road’ prices start from £41,845 for Advance 63kWh versions, rising to £58,440 for the e-4ORCE Performance 87kWh model. Together with an advanced all-wheel-drivetrain, the range-topping specification includes premium features such as a 10-speaker BOSE sound system, digital Head Up Display, Intelligent Rear View Mirror, Electric Panoramic Sunroof, dynamic 20” alloy wheels with aero covers, and distinctive Blue Nappa leather seat fronts.
Ariya strikes an optimum balance of design, specification, technology and competitive price point. In recognition of this, industry pricing experts CAP HPI have awarded the model a class-leading residual value position. Both the 2WD Ariya Advance 63kWh and AWD Ariya Evolve e-4ORCE 87kWh (22kW charger) are expected to retain 57% value over 3years/30,000miles, making Ariya the best performing model versus key rivals.
As a result, Nissan is able to offer Ariya at a very competitive rate on monthly finance. Personal contract (PCP) offers start from £629 monthly payment on the expected best-selling EVOLVE 87kWh version, with 5.81% APR, and £6,616 customer deposit over 37 months with 10,000 annual mileage.
Commenting on their decision, a spokesperson for CAP HPI said; “The Ariya has an attractive futuristic premium exterior design and the interior uses excellent materials with good fit and finish.”
Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director, Nissan Motors (GB) Ltd. commented; “We are thrilled to be opening pre-orders for our 100% electric crossover – the all-new Nissan Ariya. This cutting-edge EV represents the confidence and dare-to-do ambition of the Nissan brand.”
Humberstone continued; “We’re taking over a decade of experience in leading the market with electric vehicles, and ensuring our customer-focused expertise and network capability delivers a model that’s as rewarding to own as it is to drive. We know that UK customers are going to be seriously impressed with the new standards Ariya will bring to the segment in 2022.”
With its fully electric drivetrain, Ariya offers an exciting zero-emission driving experience for a variety of lifestyles.
The Ariya 63kWh two-wheel drive model provides value for those primarily using their vehicle in urban or suburban areas. For families looking to take longer journeys, the Ariya 87kWh offers two-wheel drive with an extended range. The Ariya e-4ORCE 87kWh all-wheel drive combines the benefits of longer range and a comfortable ride for all on-board thanks to the balanced power delivered to all four wheels together with significantly increased torque. The Ariya e-4ORCE 87kWh Performance is ideal for drivers seeking the thrill that comes with a high power output of 394PS and 600Nm of available torque.
For the ultimate personalisation, Ariya will be offered with a choice of ten body colours, including pearlescent, metallic and premium metallic shades together with six distinctive two-tone options.
Inside the cutting-edge environment of the cockpit, there are three dashboard colours (Black, Blue and Grey) matched to four sleek upholstery styles, dependent on version, option pack and exterior colour of vehicle.
The twin electric motor, all-wheel-drive Ariya versions will feature Nissan’s most advanced all-wheel control technology, e-4ORCE. Born from the company’s rich history of developing all-terrain technology that balances power output, braking performance and that helps drivers to go farther, e-4ORCE enhances driver confidence by tracing the intended driving line over almost any road surface and enabling them to maintain their optimum driving style and input.
Customers wishing to pre-order the Nissan Ariya, or find out more information should visit: https://www.nissan.co.uk/vehicles/new-vehicles/ariya.html
Four Versions of Nissan Ariya available in Europe
|
Europe-market specifications
|
Ariya (2WD)
|
Ariya (AWD – e-4ORCE)
|
|
63kWh
|
87kWh
|
87kWh
|
87kWh Performance
|
Battery Capacity
*Battery capacity estimated, subject to homologation
|
66 kWh
(nominal)
63 kWh (usable)
|
91 kWh
(nominal)
87 kWh (usable)
|
91 kWh
(nominal)
87 kWh (usable)
|
91 kWh
(nominal)
87 kWh (usable)
|
Output
|
160 kW / 217PS
|
178 kW / 242PS
|
225 kW / 306PS
|
290 kW / 394PS
|
Torque
|
300 Nm
|
300 Nm
|
600 Nm
|
600 Nm
|
Acceleration (0-62mph)
|
7.5 sec.
|
7.6 sec.
|
5.7 sec.
|
5.1 sec.
|
Top speed
|
99mph
|
99mph
|
124mph
|
124mph
|
Estimated range
*Estimation based on WLTP combined cycle
|
Up to 223 miles
|
Up to 310 miles
|
Up to 285 miles
|
Up to 248 miles
|
Towing capacity
|
750kg
|
1.5t
|
Length
|
4595 mm
|
Width
|
1850 mm
|
Height
|
1660 mm
|
Weight
(depending on version and equipment)
|
1.8t – 2.3t
|
Wheelbase
|
2775 mm
|
Luggage Capacity
|
2WD: LHD 468L, RHD 466L
4WD: LHD 415L, RHD 408L
|
Charging type
|
CCS (For Europe)
|
Tire size
(front and rear)
|
235/55R19
255/45R20 (available as an option)
NOTE: The above specifications are as of September 2021 and are subject to homologation. Model names, features and specifications may vary by market.
|
Version
|
OTR RRP (From)
|
22kW Charger
|
20” Alloys
|
Blue – Nappa Leather Seat Fronts
|
BOSE Tech Pack
|
Sky Pack
|
Sport Pack
|
Advance 63kWh
|
£41,845
|
Option
|
Option
|
|
Option
|
Option
|
|
Evolve 87kWh
|
£51,090
|
Standard
|
Option (standard with Sport Pack)
|
Option
|
Standard
|
Standard
|
Option
|
e-4ORCE Evolve 87kWh
|
£53,790
|
Standard
|
Option (standard with Sport Pack)
|
Option
|
Standard
|
Standard
|
Option
|
e-4ORCE Performance 87kWh
|
£58,440
|
Standard
|
Standard
|
Standard
|
Standard
|
Standard
|
Standard
- 22kW Charger – £895
- 20” Alloys with Aero Covers – £850
- Blue – Nappa leather seat fronts – £1295
- Bose Tech Pack (includes Intelligent Rear View Mirror, 10 Bose Speakers, and Advanced Windscreen Head Up Display) – £1750
- Sky Pack (includes the Electric Panoramic Sunroof) – £1295
- Sport Pack (includes 20″ Alloy Wheels & Aero Covers, and Blue Upholstery with Nappa Leather Seat Fronts) – £1995
|
BODY COLOUR
|
PRICE
(ALL VERSIONS)
|
Aurora Green
|
£0
|
Pearl Black
|
£745
|
Gun Metallic
|
£575
|
Ceramic Grey
|
£745
|
Two-Tone: Akatsuki Copper with Pearl Black roof and doors mirrors
|
£1,225
|
Two-Tone: Warm Silver with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors
|
£1,225
|
Two-Tone: Tinted Red with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors
|
£1,225
|
Two-Tone: Burgundy with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors
|
£1,395
|
Two-Tone: White Pearl with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors
|
£1,395
|
Two-Tone: Blue Pearl with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors
|
£1,395
|
UPHOLSTERY
|
PRICE
|
AVAILABLE ON
|
Black – Synthetic Leather with Fabric inserts
|
£0
|
Advance (Standard)
|
Black – Synthetic Leather with Ultrasuede® inserts
|
£0
|
Evolve (Standard)
e-4ORCE Evolve (Standard)
|
Grey – Synthetic Leather with Ultrasuede® inserts
|
£495
|
Evolve (Option)
e-4ORCE Evolve (Option)
|
Blue – Nappa leather seat fronts
|
£1,295
(or standard as part of the Sport Pack)
|
Evolve (Option/Sport Pack)
e-4ORCE Evolve (Option/Sport Pack)
e-4ORCE Performance (Standard)