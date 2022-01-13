Four Ariya versions available to reserve from today, including e-4ORCE dual motor all-wheel control technology

Prices start at £41,845 OTR with two battery capacities offered and up to 310 miles of range (WLTP combined) on a single charge

Class-leading residual value delivers competitive ownership financing offers

UK customers can configure and pre-order their Ariya through www.nissan.co.uk/ariya with UK customer deliveries beginning summer 2022

LONDON (December 10th 2021) – Nissan GB is excited to announce that UK customers can now pre-order the all-new 100% electric Ariya coupé crossover, with first deliveries beginning summer 2022.

A bold new chapter in Nissan’s electrification journey, Ariya’s comprehensive UK line-up features four versions to meet customer range and performance needs – Advance (63kWh), Evolve (87kWh), e-4ORCE Evolve (87kWh) and e-4ORCE Performance (87kWh). All four versions of Ariya will be available at launch.

‘On the road’ prices start from £41,845 for Advance 63kWh versions, rising to £58,440 for the e-4ORCE Performance 87kWh model. Together with an advanced all-wheel-drivetrain, the range-topping specification includes premium features such as a 10-speaker BOSE sound system, digital Head Up Display, Intelligent Rear View Mirror, Electric Panoramic Sunroof, dynamic 20” alloy wheels with aero covers, and distinctive Blue Nappa leather seat fronts.

Ariya strikes an optimum balance of design, specification, technology and competitive price point. In recognition of this, industry pricing experts CAP HPI have awarded the model a class-leading residual value position. Both the 2WD Ariya Advance 63kWh and AWD Ariya Evolve e-4ORCE 87kWh (22kW charger) are expected to retain 57% value over 3years/30,000miles, making Ariya the best performing model versus key rivals.

As a result, Nissan is able to offer Ariya at a very competitive rate on monthly finance. Personal contract (PCP) offers start from £629 monthly payment on the expected best-selling EVOLVE 87kWh version, with 5.81% APR, and £6,616 customer deposit over 37 months with 10,000 annual mileage.

Commenting on their decision, a spokesperson for CAP HPI said; “The Ariya has an attractive futuristic premium exterior design and the interior uses excellent materials with good fit and finish.”

Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director, Nissan Motors (GB) Ltd. commented; “We are thrilled to be opening pre-orders for our 100% electric crossover – the all-new Nissan Ariya. This cutting-edge EV represents the confidence and dare-to-do ambition of the Nissan brand.”

Humberstone continued; “We’re taking over a decade of experience in leading the market with electric vehicles, and ensuring our customer-focused expertise and network capability delivers a model that’s as rewarding to own as it is to drive. We know that UK customers are going to be seriously impressed with the new standards Ariya will bring to the segment in 2022.”

With its fully electric drivetrain, Ariya offers an exciting zero-emission driving experience for a variety of lifestyles.

The Ariya 63kWh two-wheel drive model provides value for those primarily using their vehicle in urban or suburban areas. For families looking to take longer journeys, the Ariya 87kWh offers two-wheel drive with an extended range. The Ariya e-4ORCE 87kWh all-wheel drive combines the benefits of longer range and a comfortable ride for all on-board thanks to the balanced power delivered to all four wheels together with significantly increased torque. The Ariya e-4ORCE 87kWh Performance is ideal for drivers seeking the thrill that comes with a high power output of 394PS and 600Nm of available torque.

For the ultimate personalisation, Ariya will be offered with a choice of ten body colours, including pearlescent, metallic and premium metallic shades together with six distinctive two-tone options.

Inside the cutting-edge environment of the cockpit, there are three dashboard colours (Black, Blue and Grey) matched to four sleek upholstery styles, dependent on version, option pack and exterior colour of vehicle.

The twin electric motor, all-wheel-drive Ariya versions will feature Nissan’s most advanced all-wheel control technology, e-4ORCE. Born from the company’s rich history of developing all-terrain technology that balances power output, braking performance and that helps drivers to go farther, e-4ORCE enhances driver confidence by tracing the intended driving line over almost any road surface and enabling them to maintain their optimum driving style and input.

Customers wishing to pre-order the Nissan Ariya, or find out more information should visit: https://www.nissan.co.uk/vehicles/new-vehicles/ariya.html

Four Versions of Nissan Ariya available in Europe

Europe-market specifications Ariya (2WD) Ariya (AWD – e-4ORCE) 63kWh 87kWh 87kWh 87kWh Performance Battery Capacity *Battery capacity estimated, subject to homologation 66 kWh (nominal) 63 kWh (usable) 91 kWh (nominal) 87 kWh (usable) 91 kWh (nominal) 87 kWh (usable) 91 kWh (nominal) 87 kWh (usable) Output 160 kW / 217PS 178 kW / 242PS 225 kW / 306PS 290 kW / 394PS Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm 600 Nm 600 Nm Acceleration (0-62mph) 7.5 sec. 7.6 sec. 5.7 sec. 5.1 sec. Top speed 99mph 99mph 124mph 124mph Estimated range *Estimation based on WLTP combined cycle Up to 223 miles Up to 310 miles Up to 285 miles Up to 248 miles Towing capacity 750kg 1.5t Length 4595 mm Width 1850 mm Height 1660 mm Weight (depending on version and equipment) 1.8t – 2.3t Wheelbase 2775 mm Luggage Capacity 2WD: LHD 468L, RHD 466L 4WD: LHD 415L, RHD 408L Charging type CCS (For Europe) Tire size (front and rear) 235/55R19 255/45R20 (available as an option)

NOTE: The above specifications are as of September 2021 and are subject to homologation. Model names, features and specifications may vary by market.

Version OTR RRP (From) 22kW Charger 20” Alloys Blue – Nappa Leather Seat Fronts BOSE Tech Pack Sky Pack Sport Pack Advance 63kWh £41,845 Option Option Option Option Evolve 87kWh £51,090 Standard Option (standard with Sport Pack) Option Standard Standard Option e-4ORCE Evolve 87kWh £53,790 Standard Option (standard with Sport Pack) Option Standard Standard Option e-4ORCE Performance 87kWh £58,440 Standard Standard Standard Standard Standard Standard

22kW Charger – £895

20” Alloys with Aero Covers – £850

Blue – Nappa leather seat fronts – £1295

Bose Tech Pack (includes Intelligent Rear View Mirror, 10 Bose Speakers, and Advanced Windscreen Head Up Display) – £1750

Sky Pack (includes the Electric Panoramic Sunroof) – £1295

Sport Pack (includes 20″ Alloy Wheels & Aero Covers, and Blue Upholstery with Nappa Leather Seat Fronts) – £1995

BODY COLOUR PRICE (ALL VERSIONS) Aurora Green £0 Pearl Black £745 Gun Metallic £575 Ceramic Grey £745 Two-Tone: Akatsuki Copper with Pearl Black roof and doors mirrors £1,225 Two-Tone: Warm Silver with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors £1,225 Two-Tone: Tinted Red with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors £1,225 Two-Tone: Burgundy with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors £1,395 Two-Tone: White Pearl with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors £1,395 Two-Tone: Blue Pearl with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors £1,395