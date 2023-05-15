A List of Hidden Netflix Codes to be Used in the UK

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, providing users with access to a wide variety of movies, documentaries, and TV shows. Whether you’re a binge-watcher or looking for something new to watch, Netflix has something for everyone. However, Netflix’s vast content library can be overwhelming, and finding something to watch can be time-consuming. This is where Netflix codes come in handy. These codes are specific keywords that allow users to browse hidden categories on the platform. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best hidden Netflix codes to be used in the UK.

Documentaries

If you’re a fan of documentaries, Netflix has thousands of titles to choose from. However, finding something you’re interested in can be tricky. Here are some hidden Netflix codes for documentaries:

Crime Documentaries (9875)

Food and Travel TV (72436)

Historical Documentaries (5349)

Military Documentaries (4006)

Social and Cultural Documentaries (3675)

Science and Nature Documentaries (2595)

Biographical Documentaries (3652)

These codes allow you to browse Netflix’s extensive collection of documentaries and find exactly what you’re looking for. For example, you can use the Crime Documentaries code to find true-crime documentaries like “Making a Murderer” and “The Staircase.”

TV Shows

Netflix has a vast collection of TV shows, from old classics to new releases. However, finding a show you want to watch can be challenging. Here are some hidden Netflix codes for TV shows:

British TV Shows (52117)

Classic TV Shows (46553)

Cult TV Shows (74652)

Food and Travel TV (72436)

Kids’ TV (27346)

Korean TV Shows (67879)

Sci-Fi and Fantasy TV (1372)

These codes allow you to find your favorite TV shows and discover new ones. For example, the British TV Shows code allows you to browse popular British shows like “Doctor Who” and “Broadchurch.”

Movies

Netflix has an extensive collection of movies, from blockbusters to indie films. However, finding something to watch can be overwhelming. Here are some hidden Netflix codes for movies:

Action and Adventure (1365)

Comedies (6548)

Foreign Movies (7462)

Independent Movies (7077)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Sports Movies (4370)

Thrillers (8933)

These codes allow you to find the perfect movie to suit your mood. For example, the Romantic Movies code allows you to browse romantic comedies like “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and classic romances like “The Notebook.”

How to Use Netflix Codes in the UK

Using the Netflix codes in the UK is simple. All you need to do is input the code in your browser’s URL and hit enter. For example, if you want to browse romantic movies, you can enter “http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/8883” into your URL. This will take you to Netflix’s collection of romantic movies. Alternatively, you can use a third-party website like NetflixCodes.me to browse the hidden Netflix categories.

In conclusion, Netflix codes are a great way to browse the platform’s extensive content library and find something to watch. Whether you’re in the mood for a rom-com or a true-crime documentary, there’s a code for everyone. Happy viewing!