Tina Turner is a music legend and one of the most successful female artists of all time. Born in Nutbush, Tennessee, she rose to fame in the 1960s as part of Ike & Tina Turner Revue before going solo in the 1970s. Over the years, she’s released countless hits that have topped the charts all around the world. Here is a list of Tina Turner’s top hits that have become fan favorites over the years.

1. “What’s Love Got to Do with It?”

Released in the summer of 1984, “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” became the biggest hit of Tina Turner’s solo career, topping the charts in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. The track was originally written for and offered to several other artists, including Cliff Richard and Donna Summer, but it was Tina’s version that became an instant classic. The song won three Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

2. “Proud Mary”

“Proud Mary” was originally written and recorded by Creedence Clearwater Revival in 1969, but it was Tina Turner’s version that became the definitive one. Released in 1971 as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, the song became an instant classic and earned the duo a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group. Over the years, “Proud Mary” has become synonymous with Tina Turner’s live performances and remains one of her most beloved hits to this day.

3. “Private Dancer”

Released in 1984 as the title track of her fifth studio album, “Private Dancer” was a smash hit for Tina Turner and helped revive her career. The song was written by Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits and went on to peak at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album of the same name won four Grammy Awards, including Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” and Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female for “Better Be Good to Me”.

4. “River Deep – Mountain High”

Originally released in 1966, “River Deep – Mountain High” was a collaboration between Phil Spector and Ike & Tina Turner. The song was a hit in Europe but failed to make an impact in the U.S., which led to Spector’s infamous decision to retire from the music industry. Over the years, the song has become a cult classic and is widely considered one of Tina Turner’s greatest performances, with her powerful vocals and the song’s soaring chorus combining for an unforgettable listening experience.

5. “The Best”

Released in 1989, “The Best” was a cover of a song originally recorded by Bonnie Tyler. Tina Turner’s version became a worldwide hit and peaked at No. 15 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track has since become one of Tina Turner’s most popular songs and is often played at sporting events and as part of motivational soundtracks. The song’s powerful refrain—”You’re simply the best, better than all the rest”—continues to inspire fans around the world.

6. “Nutbush City Limits”

Written by Tina Turner and her husband, Ike, “Nutbush City Limits” was released in 1973 as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. The song celebrates Tina’s Tennessee hometown of Nutbush and became a hit in Europe, where it peaked at No. 4 on the U.K. charts. Over the years, “Nutbush City Limits” has become a staple of Tina Turner’s live shows and is often included in her greatest hits compilations.

7. “Better Be Good to Me”

Written by Mike Chapman and Holly Knight, “Better Be Good to Me” was the second single from Tina Turner’s Private Dancer album. The song became a hit for Tina and earned her a Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female. The song’s driving beat and catchy chorus have made it a fan favorite over the years, with many considering it one of Tina Turner’s most memorable songs.

8. “We Don’t Need Another Hero”

Released in 1985 as part of the soundtrack for the movie Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, “We Don’t Need Another Hero” was another hit for Tina Turner. The song became a chart-topper in several countries, including Ireland, the U.K., and Switzerland, and earned Tina a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. The song’s message of hope and empowerment struck a chord with listeners around the world and continues to be an anthem for many fans.

9. “I Don’t Wanna Fight”

Released in 1993, “I Don’t Wanna Fight” was another hit for Tina Turner. The song was written by Lulu, Billy Lawrie, and Steve Duberry and was part of the soundtrack for the biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It. The song became Tina’s first top 10 hit in the U.K. in over a decade and helped introduce her to a new generation of fans. The song’s message of not wanting to engage in conflict struck a chord with listeners and remains relevant today.

10. “Typical Male”

Released in 1986 as part of Tina Turner’s Break Every Rule album, “Typical Male” became another hit for the legendary artist. The song was written by Terry Britten and Graham Lyle and became a chart-topper in several countries, including Australia and Canada. The song’s driving beat and catchy chorus have made it a fan favorite over the years and continue to be a staple of Tina Turner’s live shows.

So, that was a list of Tina Turner’s top hits. Over the years, she’s released many classic songs that have become a part of pop culture and inspired fans around the world. Whether it’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It?”, “Proud Mary”, or “The Best”, Tina Turner’s music has stood the test of time and will continue to be a source of inspiration for generations to come.

