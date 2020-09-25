The summer of 2020 has been quite a successful summer for Steve Bruce and Newcastle United with them completing some quite shrewd business over the summer which Newcastle fans will be hoping to fire them into the top 10 of the Premier League – today we assess these signings further and how successful they can be for the Magpies.

[Image: Chronicle Live]

Firstly, is the signing of Callum Wilson from relegated Bournemouth for an approximate £20 million; a Premier League proven striker which Newcastle have been missing for a couple season now. Wilson has scored 22 goals and had 13 assists in the past two seasons in the Premier League and if he can stay injury free, something he has struggled with at Bournemouth, then we believe this is one of the best signings of the summer.

During the transfer window and off-season many football punters had to find alternative methods in which to attempt to create a profit from the comfort of their own homes. The Best Casinos have been the beneficiary of this due to them being a 24/7 service and with the quality of casinos they are offer. Even with the Premier League now back in full swing, experts expect this trend to continue.

The next signing is also from another relegated Norwich and one that was more a battle to sign with Liverpool and Leicester City apparently interested in signing Jamal Lewis, but Newcastle got the signature of the 22-year old. Due to the quality of club chasing Lewis you already know that Newcastle have received a quality signing and with him being a shining light in a relegated side as well as a youth England international, the sky is the limit for Lewis.

Now looking at central midfield, a partner has always been required to work alongside the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and they’ve secured Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick. Again, they had to beat off stiff competition with Italian giants AC Milan apparently interested they’ve also got the signature of a good player on a free transfer. Hendrick applies both hard work and pressing which Steve Bruce desires but also brings touch of quality as well.

The final main signing that Newcastle has secured this year is that of Scottish winger Ryan Fraser from Bournemouth who has been trying to get out of the southern club for quite a while. Although this potentially might be concerning for some Newcastle fans, he’ll be happy to have moved to St James Park and will be buzzing to get started, and if he can continue his form from last season, Newcastle has a right player on their hands.